Smart USA Leadership Announces Management Buyout, Positioning Company for Long-Term Growth

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart USA, a leading provider of retirement managed accounts, today announced a sale to Rival Companies, LLC which is owned by current Smart USA Chief Executive Officer, Duane Bernt. The management buyout returns the company to independent ownership and positions the company for continued growth, innovation, and long-term partnerships.

The sale transaction includes the US entities formerly owned by Smart, based in London, UK and positions Smart to focus its resources on core international markets while supporting continuity and dedicated ownership for the U.S. businesses.

Bernt will continue to lead the US entities, including the primary operating company, Stadion Money Management, LLC as CEO following closing.

As of July 31, 2026, Stadion advises approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management, and its technology platform administers more than $15 billion and serves approximately 200,000 defined contribution participants.

“This transaction will enable our wonderful Stadion culture to thrive as well as embolden our commitment to the recordkeepers, asset managers, advisors and other retirement plan providers we serve,” said Bernt. “Our leadership team will remain focused on delivering scalable and efficient retirement plan solutions, including technology that powers personalization to help employees pursue retirement security.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Media contact for Stadion:

Gordon Lamb

gordon.lamb@stadionmoney.com

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology platform provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial wellbeing, across all generations, around the world.

Smart launched in 2015, its technology platform – Keystone – serves the needs of retirement savers globally. Keystone is specifically designed to help governments and financial institutions (including insurers, asset managers, banks and financial advisers) deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, bespoke and cost-efficient. In addition to the UK, Smart is operating in Europe, Middle East and Asia, with more than two million savers entrusting over $20 billion in assets on its Keystone platform.

Aquiline, Barclays, Chrysalis Investments, DWS Group, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Legal & General, MUFG and Natixis Investment Managers are all investors in Smart.

For more information visit smart.co

About Stadion

Founded in 1993 and headquartered near Athens, Georgia, Stadion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart USA. Stadion partners with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to deliver retirement plan and participant-level investment solutions. Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available free of charge. Please visit stadionmoney.com

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