Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, prior to the market opening. Ramesh Jayaraman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast for interested participants at 10:00 a.m. CT that day.

To listen to the earnings call, participants must pre-register via the Daktronics Earnings Call Registration. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the live call.

Presentation materials will be available on Daktronics’ Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be archived and accessible on the same site following the event.

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or webcast as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. CT

Dial-In Registration: Register for Dial-In

Webcast: Listen to Webcast





ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, the Company’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives, and other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable law, Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or subsequent events as they occur.

For more information contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Howard I. Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

Investor@daktronics.com



Alliance Advisors IR

Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening

DAKTIRTeam@allianceadvisors.com