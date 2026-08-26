ExplorUS consolidates six systems into one platform to run hotels, restaurants, retail, camping and marinas across 30 parks nationwide

The coast-to-coast park hospitality operator will unify 30 properties on Cloudbeds to strengthen portfolio reporting, commercial performance and guest engagement

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExplorUS , one of the leading national and state park concessionaires operating in more than 200 park destinations across the U.S, has selected Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers, to streamline its lodging operations and create a more consistent operating model across its portfolio.

The move will bring ExplorUS onto a single hospitality platform, consolidating six core lodging technology platforms into a fully unified ecosystem. By connecting locations and data across the business, ExplorUS expects to gain a clearer view of portfolio performance and give teams stronger tools to improve revenue performance , occupancy management, average daily rate, operational consistency, guest marketing and engagement.

ExplorUS manages hotels and lodges alongside restaurants, retail, attractions, camping and marinas in national and state parks and forests across the country. The diversity of those operations created a significant technology challenge: the company needed greater consistency and visibility at the portfolio level while preserving the flexibility required by each destination.

“We are building a more connected and disciplined operating model across ExplorUS, one that supports our mission as stewards of the natural, historic and cultural places we serve while delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Duke Christopher, Vice President of Lodging and Guest Experience at ExplorUS. “Our portfolio is incredibly diverse, and we needed a partner that could unify six systems into one while still adapting to the unique needs of each destination. Cloudbeds stands out for its flexibility, its ability to give us clear, actionable insight across the business, and the strength of its partnership, supporting both our operational complexity and our long-term growth.”

“ExplorUS runs six different kinds of hospitality business under one mission — and until now, that meant six different systems telling six different stories about performance,” said Rafael Blanes, Chief Growth Officer at Cloudbeds. “We're not simplifying what their teams do. We're giving them one place to see all of it clearly, so they can spend less time reconciling reports and more time on guests and stewardship. That's exactly the kind of complexity Cloudbeds is built to unify.”

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more. The Cloudbeds platform unifies operations, distribution, guest experience, and revenue marketing, giving operators a breadth of tools to capture demand, grow direct bookings, optimize pricing, maximize upsell revenue, and act on real-time intelligence within a single system. Designed to scale with independent hotels, large hotel groups, and multi-property portfolios, Cloudbeds is trusted by tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is recognized as a top Hotel Management System, PMS , and Channel Manager — and Best Place to Work — by Hotel Tech Report for eight consecutive years.

About ExplorUS

ExplorUS is an American hospitality company and park concessionaire that has operated in national and state parks and forests since 1995. As stewards of the natural, historic, and cultural resources of the places it serves, ExplorUS manages hotels and lodges, restaurants, retail, attractions, camping, and marinas at destinations coast to coast. Learn more at www.goexplorus.com .

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Contact:

Linda Pashaj

linda.pashaj@cloudbeds.com