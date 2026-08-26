News Helps Advertisers Get More From Their Media Investment, New Analysis Finds

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today released the results of a new analysis demonstrating that advertisers can get more from their media investment by advertising alongside professionally produced journalism. At a time when marketers are under increasing pressure to maximize return on investment, the findings show that news presents one of digital advertising's most compelling opportunities.

The analysis examined campaign performance across dozens of news websites, including Euronews, Mail Metro Media, The Associated Press, The Guardian and The Telegraph, and found that ads placed on news properties enabled marketers to reach their campaign goals more efficiently than those placed on non-news properties.

Compared with inventory across other web environments, news publishers enabled advertisers to achieve their campaign goals while lowering the cost of reaching audiences, generating clicks and delivering viewable advertising.

Across the campaigns analyzed, advertising on participating news publishers resulted in:

17.7% lower cost to deliver 1,000 impressions (CPM), helping advertisers reach valuable news audiences more efficiently.

to deliver 1,000 impressions (CPM), helping advertisers reach valuable news audiences more efficiently. 38.4% lower cost per click (CPC), reducing the cost of driving audience action.

(CPC), reducing the cost of driving audience action. 20.6% lower cost for viewable impressions (vCPM), increasing the value of ads that had the opportunity to be seen.



The findings demonstrate that news presents powerful opportunities for advertisers looking to reach performant, cost-effective inventory. They also reinforce previous research showing that advertisements appearing alongside professionally produced news content generate 16% higher engagement than those appearing elsewhere online.

The analysis was enabled by DoubleVerify through its News Accelerator™ initiative, which brings together publishers and advertisers to demonstrate the value of advertising in professional news environments through research, collaboration and product innovation.

DV analyzed campaign performance across 12 advertisers during the first half of 2026, comparing campaigns running on participating news publishers with campaigns across other digital media environments. The analysis leveraged DV’s AI-powered optimization and measurement technology to evaluate campaign performance, media costs and advertiser outcomes.

“News content continues to deliver campaign performance for marketers, offering an unparalleled opportunity to reach valuable, engaged audiences via highly efficient inventory,” said Dave Strauss, vice president of revenue operations and strategy, The Guardian. “This study demonstrates why advertisers looking to boost return on ad spend are growing their investments in news. The Guardian will continue to help educate advertisers on the brand-building opportunities news content presents, and how to capitalize on them effectively.”

"These findings affirm what we hear consistently from our advertising partners: news environments like The Telegraph deliver measurable value for brands,” said Anthony Crocker, Director of Commercial Success Strategy, The Telegraph. “Efficient inventory, highly engaged readers and trusted editorial context are a powerful combination, and this data makes a compelling case for any advertiser.”

"News has always been one of the most effective channels for reaching audiences at scale, and this research validates that with real campaign data,” said Ashley Beepur, Head of Ad Operations, Mail Metro Media. “At Mail Metro Media, we're committed to helping advertisers unlock the full potential of news environments.”

"For brands looking to connect with a global, informed audience, news content represents an exceptional opportunity — and this study shows it also delivers on efficiency,” said Hasan Ramadan, Head of Digital Advertising, Euronews.

"Our goal is to provide advertisers with objective data that helps them make better media investment decisions," said Jack Marshall, Head of News at DoubleVerify. "This analysis shows that professional news continues to deliver strong business outcomes, and demonstrates why marketers should invest in news as part of a high-performing media strategy."

To learn more about DoubleVerify's News Accelerator, visit doubleverify.com/news-accelerator/ .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .