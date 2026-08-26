Crisis Text Line Report Highlights Urgent Need for Greater Mental Health Access in Rural Communities

New York, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a global nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today released “Understanding Rural America,” a new report examining the mental health experiences, stressors, and coping strategies of people reaching out for support from rural communities across the United States.

Geographic isolation and shortages of mental health providers can make it difficult for people in rural communities to access care, potentially turning moments of distress into acute crises. Text-based support can provide a critical, low-barrier resource for people who may have few or no other options for support.

This report provides a unique perspective by analyzing more than 425,000 de-identified Crisis Text Line conversations from rural communities between 2019 and 2024. Crisis Text Line estimates that approximately 12% of its conversation volume comes from rural areas, and many rural texters report reaching out because they have no other resource to rely on.

“These conversations remind us that rural communities are not monolithic, and that the challenges people face, and the ways they cope, are individually unique and deeply personal,” said Dr. Tracy Costigan, VP, Impact Evaluation & Storytelling at Crisis Text Line. “At the same time, one theme is universal: people need connection. When traditional mental health resources are difficult to access, providing free, 24/7 support by text can make a critical difference—ensuring people have somewhere to turn to during their darkest moments.”

Key Findings

The analysis reveals several important insights into the experiences of rural texters:

Limited access to support: Nearly two-thirds (63%) of rural texters said they reached out because they had no one else to talk to, while nearly 4 in 10 reported having no access to a therapist.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of rural texters said they reached out because they had no one else to talk to, while nearly 4 in 10 reported having no access to a therapist. Depression, relationships, and anxiety are common concerns: The most frequently mentioned issues were depression or sadness (37%), relationships (36%), anxiety or stress (34%), suicide (26%), and isolation or loneliness (20%).

The most frequently mentioned issues were depression or sadness (37%), relationships (36%), anxiety or stress (34%), suicide (26%), and isolation or loneliness (20%). Boys and men are experiencing significant emotional distress: Boys and men in rural areas mentioned depression or sadness in 41% of conversations. Nearly one in four also mentioned isolation or loneliness.

Boys and men in rural areas mentioned depression or sadness in 41% of conversations. Nearly one in four also mentioned isolation or loneliness. Do you want me to submitConnection is a powerful coping strategy: The most frequently identified coping strategy was seeking opportunities for social connection, followed by engaging in music, writing, visual arts, and performing arts. Rural texters demonstrated a desire for connection similar to texters across the U.S., even as rural communities face greater challenges related to geographic and social isolation.

The most frequently identified coping strategy was seeking opportunities for social connection, followed by engaging in music, writing, visual arts, and performing arts. Rural texters demonstrated a desire for connection similar to texters across the U.S., even as rural communities face greater challenges related to geographic and social isolation. Rural America is diverse and young: Rural texters represent a broad range of identities, backgrounds, and experiences. Nearly 44% of respondents in rural areas were under age 18, and 30% identified as people of color.

For people living in rural communities, barriers to mental health care can extend beyond provider shortages. Geographic distance, transportation challenges, limited availability of specialized services, and social isolation can all make it harder to seek support.

The report also highlights the importance of understanding rural communities through their own experiences. By analyzing de-identified conversations, Crisis Text Line can identify emerging trends and better understand the needs of populations that are often underrepresented in traditional mental health research.

Read the full report: Understanding Rural America

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 125,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. In 2025, Crisis Text Line expanded its global reach by joining forces with Aquí Estoy, a nonprofit organization serving people in need across 20 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean.To be connected to a live, trained, nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.





