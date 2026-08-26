GeoTrust Launches GeoTrust Horizon® Solution for Small Businesses

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoTrust, a DigiCert brand, today unveiled GeoTrust Horizon®, an integrated security solution purpose-built for small businesses. The launch expands the GeoTrust offerings for organizations of every size: from entrepreneurs and growing businesses seeking simple, affordable security.

For more than 27 years, GeoTrust has helped businesses establish trust online through SSL/TLS certificates. With GeoTrust Horizon, the brand expands its mission to address the evolving security needs of small businesses by combining trusted certificates, automation, vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring into an affordable and simple solution designed for organizations that need enterprise-grade protection without enterprise-level complexity.

"Small businesses face the same cybersecurity threats as large enterprises, but they often don’t have the same resources to manage them," said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. "GeoTrust Horizon was built to close that gap by making trusted security simple, affordable, and easy to manage. It gives growing businesses the tools they need to build digital trust with confidence, and without the complexity of enterprise solutions.”

Key capabilities

GeoTrust Horizon integrates essential security capabilities into a unified and affordable solution:

GeoTrust SSL/TLS Certificates – Publicly-trusted web server certificates issued by DigiCert, with DV, OV, and EV validation options.

GeoTrust AutoInstall SSL® – Automated certificate deployment, installation, and renewal for Windows and Linux servers, reducing manual certificate processes.

GeoTrust SSL Monitor – Continuous monitoring designed to detect more than 110 SSL/TLS issues, including certificate misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and impending expirations.

GeoTrust Vulnerability Manager – Web server vulnerability scanning designed to identify more than 375,000 known vulnerabilities and to provide actionable remediation guidance.

Coming Soon: GeoTrust Uptime Monitor – Continuous uptime monitoring designed to alert customers before outages impact their users.

Coming Soon: GeoTrust DMARC Manager – Simplified email authentication designed to improve email security and deliverability.

Helping small businesses prepare for a changing security landscape

The solution arrives as the CA/Browser Forum implements significantly shorter certificate validity periods, culminating in 47-day TLS certificates issued on or after March 15, 2029. As certificate renewals become dramatically more frequent, automation will become essential for organizations of every size.

GeoTrust Horizon helps businesses stay ahead of these changes by automating certificate deployment and renewal while monitoring for vulnerabilities and configuration issues that can lead to outages or security incidents. The solution extends DigiCert's trusted security and automation to small businesses. As organizations grow, they can seamlessly transition to DigiCert ONE, creating a comprehensive digital trust portfolio that supports every stage of growth.

Availability and partner opportunities

GeoTrust Horizon is available immediately through www.geotrust.com, with robust partner programs for web hosts, domain registrars, MSPs, IT service providers, and digital agencies. The platform offers REST API integration, pre-built plugins for popular hosting control panels (cPanel, Plesk, WHMCS, Blesta), and co-marketing resources for partners.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

©2026 DigiCert, Inc. All rights reserved. DigiCert, the DigiCert logo, GeoTrust, GeoTrust Horizon, AutoInstall SSL and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of DigiCert, Inc., and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.