Aviatrix and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Cloud Native Security Fabric to the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix, pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric for the Containment Era, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Aviatrix's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's Cloud Native Security Fabric available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract.

“Public Sector organizations are under the same pressure to modernize their cloud and AI infrastructure as any enterprise, but they can't afford to compromise security to do it,” said Anh Profiti, Vice President of Global Channels at Aviatrix. “Carahsoft gives us a trusted channel to reach Government customers at scale, and this partnership means agencies can now get Aviatrix's Cloud Native Security Fabric through the contract vehicles and procurement paths they already rely on. We're pleased to work with Carahsoft to bring real-time, Zero Trust protection to the missions that need it most.”

Aviatrix delivers a Cloud Native Security Fabric that embeds real-time, Zero Trust protection directly into Government cloud networks, workloads and AI agents. The platform gives Federal, State and Local agencies centralized control over cloud egress and internet-bound traffic, distributed high-performance encryption, granular network segmentation and embedded threat detection and remediation, all delivered with cloud-native simplicity and automation. Aviatrix is available in commercial regions of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as well as AWS GovCloud and Azure Government, helping agencies meet requirements such as TIC 3.0 while reducing time to mission.

As agencies adopt AI-driven applications and multi-agent systems, Aviatrix Zero Trust for AI Workloads and AgentGuard extend the same containment principles to protect AI agents and workload traffic from lateral movement, data exfiltration and emerging threats. Together, they provide Government security teams with the visibility and control needed to secure AI environments without slowing mission delivery.

“Aviatrix empowers Government agencies with advanced Zero Trust protection for cloud networks and AI workloads,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President of MultiCloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies accelerate cloud adoption and scale AI initiatives, Aviatrix's Cloud Native Security Fabric delivers the visibility, control and security needed to support mission-critical operations. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Aviatrix are helping Public Sector organizations strengthen their cyber resilience and advance their missions with real-time Zero Trust protection.”

Aviatrix's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4600 or Aviatrix@carahsoft.com; or read this blog post “Containment, Not Chokepoints: A Distributed Approach to MultiCloud Security by Aviatrix” to learn how Aviatrix and Carahsoft are bringing distributed cloud security to the Public Sector. Explore Aviatrix's solutions here.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric — the architecture the Containment Era requires. The Cloud Native Security Fabric governs every workload communication path across every cloud, every VPC, every Kubernetes cluster, and every serverless function, from a single policy plane. One rule. Universal propagation. Enforced at the workload, not at a chokepoint. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.

Contact

Aviatrix Media Relations

(888) 311-8328

corpcomms@aviatrix.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com