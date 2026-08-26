Associa Minnesota and Cities Management Raise More Than $33,000 for Associa Cares Through Annual Charity Event

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently announced that Associa Minnesota and Cities Management raised $33,262 for Associa Cares through its Strikes and Touchdowns for a Cause event. The annual charity event was held Aug. 20 at Fowling Warehouse in Minneapolis.

The event brought together employees, community managers, leadership, vendor partner sponsors and local supporters for an evening of networking, dinner and fowling, a game that combines bowling and football. The event was created to support Associa Cares’ mission of assisting families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

“Strikes and Touchdowns for a Cause was a tremendous success because of the generosity and commitment of our employees, vendor partners and community supporters,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “The proceeds raised will help provide meaningful support to families and communities rebuilding after disaster strikes. We are grateful to Associa Minnesota, Cities Management and everyone who helped make this event possible.”

Funds raised through the event support Associa Cares’ charitable work, providing humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, to families and communities in the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters.

Associa Minnesota and Cities Management extend their gratitude to the employees who donated and the vendor partner sponsors whose support helped make the event a success, including ACI Asphalt & Concrete, LLC.; Advanced Irrigation; All Around; All Ways Drains; Finishing Touch Plus, Inc.; Greenstein Sellers PLLC; Insurance Warehouse LLC; New Century Service; PCS Residential; Quality Trusted Commercial Construction & Roofing, Inc.; Reserve Advisors; Roell Painting Company; SERVPRO of Minnetonka/Team Clemente; Southview Design; Stronghouse; and TAG Asphalt and Concrete.

The event’s success reflects the ongoing commitment of Associa employees, partners and supporters to show up for one another and provide hope when it is needed most.

For more information about Associa Cares, visit www.associacares.org.

###

About Associa Cares

Founded in 2005, Associa Cares, Inc. is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has provided more than $6.1 million to communities in crisis, assisting more than 4,300 households in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939