Fortinet Federal Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet Federal, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortinet, Inc., today announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an assessment by an Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).

The CMMC Level 2 certification validates Fortinet Federal's implementation of 110 security requirements aligned with NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2 for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information within its assessed environment.

Fortinet Federal pursued CMMC Level 2 certification as part of its broader commitment to strengthening cybersecurity across its operations and supply chain, while providing customers, government contractors, and partners with independent validation of its security practices. The experience also validates Fortinet Federal’s firsthand understanding of the requirements facing organizations across the Defense Industrial Base.

“CMMC reflects the responsibility every DoD Contractor has to protect sensitive defense information wherever it resides,” said Steve Hoffman, president, Fortinet Federal. “Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates that Fortinet Federal applies the same rigorous security practices we help customers implement within our own organization. We remain focused on continuously improving our security program as threats and mission requirements evolve.”

Fortinet Federal Is CMMC Certified, and Built to Help You Get There, Too

Fortinet Federal’s cybersecurity portfolio supports security requirements across nearly all 14 CMMC Level 2 security domains. FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall maps to 83 of the 110 CMMC Level 2 security requirements, including requirements within the Risk Assessment, System and Communications Protection, and System and Information Integrity domains.

Through the Fortinet Security Fabric, Fortinet Federal helps defense organizations connect and automate security controls, improve visibility, and reduce tool fragmentation.

For more information about Fortinet Federal’s approach to supporting CMMC readiness, read the CMMC solution brief or visit fortinetfederal.com.

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About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTS), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

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Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: Tiffany Curci

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com

Anthony Luscri

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

investors@fortinet.com Sarah Goodwin

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

sgoodwin@fortinet.com



