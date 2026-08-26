Kodiak AI and AMD Collaborate to Advance Computing Power for Driverless Trucking

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology, today announced a collaboration with AMD to implement its AMD EPYC ™ Series processors to power Kodiak’s seventh-generation autonomous truck platform.

Kodiak is the first company to deploy the advanced AMD EPYC processors into their hardware platform for driverless trucking. High-performance AMD EPYC Series CPUs provide the compute performance needed to quickly and reliably aggregate and preprocess the massive volume of sensor data required to safely operate the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s autonomous driving system.

“Physical AI is pushing computing into some of the most complex and data-intensive environments in the world,” said Wayne Lyons, senior director, Automotive Market, AMD. “Kodiak is demonstrating what’s possible when advanced autonomous driving software is paired with high-performance AMD compute. Together with Kodiak, AMD is providing the processing capabilities needed to move driverless trucking from innovation to significant scale.”



Driverless trucks demand exceptional central processing unit (CPU) performance. Within the seventh-generation Kodiak Driver, AMD EPYC CPUs aggregate sensor data, preprocess information collected by LiDARs, cameras and radars, and support the path-planning processes that determine how the vehicle safely and efficiently navigates complex environments.

“Physical AI requires compute capabilities that can rapidly handle enormous amounts of sensor data while supporting increasingly sophisticated AI workloads,” said Don Burnette , Founder and CEO, Kodiak. “AMD delivers best-in-class CPU technology with the performance, scalability and efficiency required for advanced autonomous driving applications. AMD EPYC CPUs give us the compute capabilities we need to advance the Kodiak Driver and continue commercializing autonomous trucking.”

AMD EPYC is designed to support the demanding compute requirements of autonomous driving. Key CPU workloads in autonomous driving, including sensor processing, localization, and path planning, are latency-sensitive and cannot easily be parallelized. These capabilities help the Kodiak Driver efficiently process critical data and support increasingly sophisticated AI workloads.The AMD EPYC CPU provides a meaningful performance upgrade, including a significantly higher clock speeds than the previous generation device. Faster clock speeds at lower power consumption enable the Kodiak Driver to process critical data more quickly and support increasingly sophisticated AI workloads.

Using leading, commercially available hardware from AMD allows Kodiak to focus its resources on quickly building scalable, production-ready autonomous trucks. This approach is increasingly important as Kodiak grows its driverless fleet in the Permian Basin that already operates with no humans in the cab today. Kodiak is working toward launching driverless trucks on public highways later this year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and AMD’s collaboration; expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak’s and AMD’s technology, including the ability to advance the Kodiak Driver, continue commercializing autonomous trucking, process critical data more quickly, and support increasingly sophisticated AI workloads; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company’s solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, J.B. Hunt, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Kodiak Media Contacts

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager, Kodiak AI

+1 303-443-4441

pete.bigelow@kodiak.ai

Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 419-822-6417

kylee@futuristacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/040d6ec0-b48e-4fd3-a89b-eb1c1fa33a09