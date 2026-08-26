9/11 Anniversary Nears and the Health Effects Are Still Emerging 25 Years Later

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-five years after the events of September 11, 2001, changed the nation forever, another reality continues to unfold: For many who were children, teens, or young adults at the time, the health effects from exposures related to that day are still emerging.

The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program is continuing its national awareness initiative urging anyone who lived, worked, went to school, attended childcare, or spent time in the New York City Disaster Area on September 11, 2001, or in the months that followed, to find out whether they may qualify for no out-of-pocket cost medical monitoring and treatment for WTC-related health conditions.

While many Americans associate the long-term health impacts of 9/11 with first responders, far fewer realize that children, students, residents, workers, and others who were exposed to the toxic dust and debris were also at risk. Today, many of those individuals are young adults in their late 20s, 30s, and 40s and may be living with conditions they have never connected to 9/11.

“As the 25th anniversary of September 11 nears, remembrance must also include recognizing that the health consequences of that day did not end in 2001,” said Dr. John Howard, Director of NIOSH and Administrator of the WTC Health Program. “For many people who were young at the time of their 9/11 exposure, those consequences are only now becoming clear. We want everyone who may be eligible to know that specialized care is available at no out-of-pocket cost.”

The WTC Health Program provides medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions, including cancer, respiratory illnesses, digestive disorders, and mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. Eligible members receive care regardless of where they currently live in the United States.

The WTC Health Program has released a series of awareness videos featuring New York City sketch artist Devon Rodriguez and other Program members sharing their personal stories of how symptoms that once seemed unrelated ultimately led them to the WTC Health Program. The latest video in this series highlights the range of people with 9/11 exposures and the conditions they receive care for today, illustrating that if you were there, the WTC Health Program is here. This new video can be found in the electronic press kit here , along with all video materials including PSAs and additional outreach assets.

Individuals can learn more about eligibility, and access further resources by visiting www.cdc.gov/wtc/interest_ya.html.

About the World Trade Center Health Program

The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program is a federally-funded, limited healthcare program administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health ( NIOSH ), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ( HHS ). It provides no out-of-pocket cost medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions for eligible Responders and Survivors affected by the events of September 11, 2001, and funds research into physical and mental health conditions related to 9/11 exposures.

Media Contact:

Dan Schwartzberg

Dan.Schwartzberg@4media-group.com