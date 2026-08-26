Upper Deck Announces New Licensing Agreement with Hasbro

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, is expanding its industry-leading entertainment license portfolio as it announces a new deal with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company. As one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world, Hasbro has consistently ranked in License Global’s Top 10 Global Licensors for 11 consecutive years. Through this collaboration, Upper Deck will bring memorable moments and characters from Transformers, Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K., Jem and the Holograms, and other fan-favorite properties to trading cards and games designed for long-time enthusiasts and collectors alike. The debut product through this new collaboration will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, with a special trading card set honoring the lasting impact of the beloved franchise.

“Hasbro is one of the most recognizable brands in the world and has shaped generations of fans and pop culture storytelling,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “The characters and universes they’ve created represent lasting connections to stories that have been cherished for decades. Our goal with this collaboration is to create trading card experiences that honor the franchise legacies while giving fans new ways to engage with the titles they love.”

Alongside the 40th Anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in August, and the nationally celebrated “Transformers Day” on September 17, Upper Deck is releasing a Transformers 40th Anniversary Special Edition trading card set in September, which will be available exclusively at Target. The set brings the legendary Autobots and Decepticons to life through cinematic poster-inspired trading cards. Every box will include the complete base set, alongside a “Stellar System” insert series featuring fan-favorite characters against a galaxy backdrop. Fans and collectors can also chase a range of eye-catching parallels and autographed cards from Peter Cullen, the iconic voice of Optimus Prime.

“Choosing to collaborate with Upper Deck opens the door to premium trading cards that commemorate the properties fans have loved for generations,” said Marianne James, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Hasbro. “Transformers, Power Rangers, and GI Joe continue to inspire passionate communities around the world, and we’re proud to work with a company that understands what makes these brands resonate so deeply with fans and how to capture those moments in beautifully designed trading cards.”

Expanding the collaboration further, later this year fans can also look forward to the The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary trading card set under Upper Deck’s iconic Fleer brand, known for its timeless trading card designs and nostalgic appeal among collectors. The 100-card base set highlights memorable characters and scenes from the film across Fleer-inspired base and parallel designs. Inserts include “From Screen to Page” themed around artwork from the 20th anniversary IDW comic series, “More Than Meets the Eye” flip lenticular cards that showcase characters in both robot mode and vehicle mode, and “Instruments of Destruction” 3D lenticular cards that highlight the Decepticons and other villains from the film. The set also features autograph cards from select voice actors.

The upcoming The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary trading card lineup marks only the beginning of this collaboration between Hasbro and Upper Deck, with future collections inspired by Power Rangers, G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K., Jem and the Holograms, and more on the horizon.

For the latest information and future updates on Hasbro trading cards, visit www.UpperDeck.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Curro, nicole@carvecomms.com

About Upper Deck:

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About Hasbro:

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.



Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.



For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2026 JUST Capital Industry Leader, a Brand that Matters by Fast Company, and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50 for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or follow Hasbro on LinkedIn.