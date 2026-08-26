Blue Mountain Appoints Kent Malmros as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Kent Malmros as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Malmros joins Blue Mountain’s executive leadership team as the company accelerates its effort to expand market leadership, deepen relationships with global Life Sciences companies and build a commercial organization capable of supporting its next stage of growth.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Malmros will lead implementing Blue Mountain’s integrated go-to-market strategy across, product, sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships. His mandate will focus on helping customers maximize the value of their Blue Mountain investment by strengthening engagement throughout the customer lifecycle—from adoption and ongoing success to broader use of Blue Mountain capabilities, global expansion, and strategic partnerships that support evolving business needs.

“Kent joins Blue Mountain at an important point in our evolution,” said David Hall Rode, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Mountain. “We have built a highly differentiated platform, established an incredibly strong position within Life Sciences and demonstrated that we can grow at scale. Our opportunity now is to build an equally powerful commercial engine around that foundation. Kent understands our customers, understands this industry and knows how to connect product value, customer outcomes and disciplined go-to-market execution.”

Malmros brings extensive experience at the intersection of Life Sciences, enterprise technology, customer strategy and commercial execution. Most recently, he held senior leadership positions at Veeva Systems, where his work included product strategy, market-facing operations and customer success for Life Sciences technology customers. Earlier in his career, Malmros held leadership positions at AdMed, ClearPoint — now part of Red Nucleus — and UL EduNeering, building and delivering technology-enabled solutions for pharmaceutical and Life Sciences companies.

Malmros’s combination of industry expertise and market-facing leadership positions him to work closely with pharmaceutical, biotech, cell and gene therapy, medical device, and contract manufacturing customers to help them realize greater value from Blue Mountain’s Regulatory Asset Manager (RAM) platform. Drawing on his understanding of the industry’s operational and regulatory challenges, he will help customers leverage RAM’s unified approach to maintenance, calibration, compliance, and regulated asset lifecycle management to strengthen compliance, improve operational performance, and gain greater visibility across their manufacturing assets.

“Blue Mountain has something very unique – deep domain expertise, a mission-critical platform, tremendous customer relationships and a clear opportunity to become an even more important technology partner to the Life Sciences industry,” said Kent Malmros, Chief Commercial Officer of Blue Mountain. “What excites me most is the opportunity to connect those strengths across the entire customer journey — how we engage strategic stakeholders, demonstrate value, expand relationships and bring new capabilities to market. There is tremendous runway ahead of us, and I’m thrilled to help realize the potential of this company.”

The appointment also comes as Blue Mountain continues to invest in its leadership team and operating capabilities following the majority investment from Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, with Accel-KKR remaining an investor. The investment is intended to support Blue Mountain’s continued product development, operational expansion and global growth.

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io