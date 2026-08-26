Quantum X Labs Launches a Quantum-Native Security Research Initiative Through QuantumQ Security

The new initiative, “Qatacomb”, will explore new quantum-native approaches to protecting sensitive information, with planned theoretical validation, simulation and proof-of-concept testing on quantum hardware

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“QuantumX Labs” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of Qatacomb, a new research initiative being advanced through the Company’s QuantumQ Security operation, focused on exploring a quantum-native approach to protecting sensitive information.

Qatacomb is designed to investigate security architectures that seek to combine efficient and practical access for authorized users with security properties rooted in the fundamental principles of quantum physics. The research will also explore whether protection levels can be dynamically adapted to different operational requirements, use cases and sensitivity levels.

Rather than relying solely on conventional approaches to information security, the Qatacomb initiative will investigate how quantum-mechanical properties can potentially become an integral part of the protection architecture itself.

The program’s next phase is expected to focus on rigorous theoretical validation, advanced simulation and proof-of-concept testing on quantum hardware, with the objective of evaluating the feasibility, security characteristics and potential real-world applications of the approach.

QuantumX Labs believes Qatacomb is focused on a growing strategic need for new methods of protecting high-value and long-lived information as advances in quantum computing reshape the cybersecurity landscape. Governments, defense organizations, financial institutions, critical-infrastructure operators and enterprises are increasingly evaluating how sensitive information can remain protected in a future in which quantum technologies may challenge existing security architectures.

The commercial opportunity surrounding quantum security is expanding rapidly. According to The Business Research Company , the broader global quantum security market could grow from approximately $2.5 billion in 2026 to approximately $9.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 40%. Other industry forecasts similarly point to rapid expansion in post-quantum and quantum-secure technologies as organizations prepare their infrastructure for the quantum era.

“Qatacomb represents our effort to think beyond simply adapting classical security methods to a quantum future and instead explore what security can look like when quantum physics becomes part of the architecture itself,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Technology Scientist of Quantum X Labs. “Our research objective is to examine whether we can create a framework in which authorized users retain efficient access to information while the underlying quantum properties provide an additional layer of protection. The next step is to challenge the concept through rigorous theory, simulation and ultimately quantum-hardware experimentation.”

The Qatacomb initiative expands QuantumX Labs’ research activities into quantum security, complementing the Company’s broader development activities across quantum computing, quantum software and simulation, and quantum sensing.

Through QuantumQ Security, the Company intends to evaluate opportunities at the intersection of quantum computing and next-generation cybersecurity, with an initial emphasis on research, validation and the development of technologies that may ultimately address government, defense, critical infrastructure and enterprise security requirements.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected research, validation, simulation and testing activities related to the Qatacomb initiative; the potential feasibility and performance of the proposed technology; the Company's ability to successfully develop, demonstrate or commercialize technologies arising from the initiative; the potential applications of such technologies; expectations regarding the size, growth and development of the quantum cybersecurity market and related market opportunities; the Company's ability to identify, pursue and benefit from such opportunities; expected demand for quantum-security technologies; and the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and beliefs regarding future developments in quantum cybersecurity. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com