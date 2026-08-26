AMMI Cuts EASE Logistics Quote Times to Seconds, Automating 16,000+ Spot Bids a Month

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE), a full-service 3PL and 4PL, today reported that AMMI , its proprietary AI platform, now handles roughly 61,700 quote requests a month. More than 16,200 of those are fully automated spot bids, cutting quote response time by up to eight minutes.

AMMI launched a year ago as a new integration layer inside EASE's operations. It has since processed 2.3 million actions across the network, a 13.4-fold increase in weekly platform activity.

"AMMI asks for permission on most use cases rather than acting autonomously. It's built to keep our operators in control while handling the volume no team could manually, keeping us human-led, tech-enabled" said Erica Seymour, Vice President of Technology, EASE Logistics.

The platform now operates directly inside customer and carrier email, identifying intent behind natural-language messages and routing each one to the right automated workflow or operator. Customers can send shipment requests by email without integrating any of their own systems, and AMMI creates and processes the order automatically.

Voice agents built on the platform now place more than 110,000 calls a month to carriers and drivers, collecting status updates and pushing loads to the next stage without waiting on manual check-ins. That volume is up 56 percent in the most recent quarter. The result: AMMI now manages 20 to 25 percent of all load progression, up from 12 percent a quarter ago.

"Most shippers have more data than ever and still can't tell you what to do with it on a Tuesday morning. AMMI closes that gap for our own operators first, which is exactly why it works for customers," said Ken Adamo, Chief Strategy Officer, EASE Logistics.

EASE estimates AMMI saves roughly 2,500 hours a month across the network, the equivalent of nearly 47 additional employees. That time now goes toward account strategy and exception handling instead of manual tracking.

On the customer side, EASE has launched five new customizable portals this year, cutting deployment time from months to weeks. Each portal draws directly from EASE's transportation management system, giving customers the same real-time data EASE operators use internally.

For more information about EASE Logistics and AMMI, visit easelogistics.com .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Peter Coratola Jr., EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

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