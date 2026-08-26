GOCare Names Melissa Simpler Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Customer Success and Market Expansion

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced the appointment of Melissa Simpler as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Simpler will lead GOCare’s customer success organization and shape the company's strategy for revenue retention and expansion into adjacent markets.

Simpler brings more than two decades of broadband software and go-to-market experience to the role. She spent the last four years at Nokia as Director, Business Development & Partner Program Management, with a focus on independent and regional operators. There, she significantly contributed to Nokia’s doubling its share of the fiber broadband market; grew the company’s ERP, billing, and OSS integration ecosystem from three to fifteen partners; and led the business case and commercialization of Nokia’s Corteca device software with features optimized for regional broadband operators.

Earlier, Simpler was co-founder and CEO of Affinegy, a managed Wi-Fi software company she took from concept to first revenue deployment in six months and scaled to 30 million households across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia—funded largely by sales rather than venture capital. She led the M&A process that culminated in NISC’s acquisition of Affinegy in 2019, then continued in business development at NISC. Simpler previously held management roles at Motorola and Dell and holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Texas.

“Melissa knows this market from both sides—building the software and answering to the operators who buy it,” said Mike Roddy, Co-Founder & CEO of GOCare. “That is exactly the perspective we want leading customer success and shaping where we go next. Our clients measure us on retention, adoption, and results, and Melissa has spent her career delivering all three for broadband providers.”

“GOCare has exceptional product-market fit and a committed client base competing on customer experience—the work now is making that repeatable at scale,” stated Melissa Simpler, Chief Strategy Officer of GOCare. “My focus is tying client engagement to measurable and impactful business outcomes for broadband operators: lower operational cost, faster payments, and higher retention.”

Simpler joins GOCare as the company scales, now serving nearly 40 broadband operators—growth that earned GOCare a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—and industry recognition for the innovation and impact of its OutageIQ solution from Fiber Broadband Association, Broadband Communities, and Light Reading.

About GOCare

GOCare is the Digital Experience Platform for broadband service providers—built by former operators who understand the business from the inside. As competition intensifies across a crowded market, subscriber retention hinges on customer experience. Our SaaS platform integrates with existing BSP technology stacks to automate communications, engage subscribers on their preferred digital channels, and activate CX intelligence—making providers “easy to do business with." Trusted by nearly 40 broadband operators, GOCare delivers measurable results: reduced costs, faster payments, improved NPS, and lower churn. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .