New Ethos Academic Initiative Helps Cedarville Faculty Publish Books

Cedarville, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarville University has partnered with Igniting Souls to launch Ethos Academic, an innovative publishing initiative that enables faculty members to transform original research, scholarly expertise and innovative ideas into professionally published books designed to expand their academic influence and Kingdom impact.



The collaboration creates a streamlined publishing pathway for Cedarville faculty, helping scholars publish high-quality academic and professional works while protecting and promoting the intellectual property embedded within their books. The university’s Cabinet has reviewed and endorsed the initiative.



"Cedarville faculty possess ideas that can strengthen the Church, advance academic disciplines, serve their professions and influence culture," said Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University. "Ethos Academic provides the resources and publishing expertise to help those ideas reach a broader audience."



For more than two decades, the Columbus, Ohio-based Igniting Souls has helped authors publish books and position their work to expand their influence. Through Ethos Academic, faculty authors receive comprehensive publishing support, including manuscript review, line editing, copy editing, proofreading, interior formatting, cover design and production of hardcover, paperback and ebook editions.



The publishing program also includes Amazon optimization, Amazon A+ Content, a digital press kit, four professionally designed back-of-book advertisements and a 3D rendering of the finished book, enhancing each title’s visibility across online retail platforms and AI-powered search tools.



Faculty members who participate also receive five Instant IP® Credits that help safeguard original intellectual property, including frameworks, models, methodologies, systems, assessments and other proprietary concepts featured in their books.



Ethos Academic accepts projects at every stage of development, including early-stage book concepts, proposals, manuscripts in progress and completed manuscripts.



Books published through Ethos Academic will be distributed through more than 40,000 online retailers and bookstores worldwide, providing Cedarville faculty with opportunities to reach educators, researchers, ministry leaders and professionals across the globe.



Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by the Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

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