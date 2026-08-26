This District Just Got a 3D X-Ray. Its Best Tungsten Samples Sit Right on the Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - A geophysical survey doesn't discover ore, but it can tell a company exactly where to stop guessing. Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2) has completed a district-scale three-dimensional magnetic inversion across its consolidated Rowland and White Star tungsten properties in Elko County, Nevada, and the model has done something specific and useful: it has mapped buried and partially exposed intrusive bodies — the essential engine of a tungsten skarn system — and shown that the Company's two highest-grade rock chips to date, 4.02% WO₃ at Rowland and 3.00% WO₃ at White Star, both sit directly on the modelled contact between that intrusive rock and the carbonate host. The modelled intrusive footprint extends well beyond what's visible at surface, and the Company also confirmed it has satisfied the first earn-in milestone on the Rowland property.

Companies mentioned: Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 4K2), Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE American: GMTL) (LSE: GMET), Vault Strategic Mining Corp. (TSXV: KNOX) (OTC: KNXFF), American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQX: TUNGF), Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX: AII) (NASDAQ: ALM)

Key Takeaways



A district-scale 3D magnetic inversion (MAG3D algorithm, 25 m cells) across Rowland and White Star has modelled buried and partially exposed intrusive bodies, the causative ingredient a tungsten skarn system requires.

The Company's two strongest rock-chip assays to date, 4.02% WO₃ at Rowland and 3.00% WO₃ at White Star, both sit directly on the modelled contact between the intrusive body and carbonate host rock.

Roughly 25 kilometres of structure has been interpreted in two dominant orientations, mapped as the fluid conduits that fed the skarn system — the first structural framework built at property scale in this district.

The modelled intrusive rock extends well beyond the mapped surface outcrop, materially expanding the search space on both properties ahead of a planned drill program.

Western Star has satisfied Milestone One of its Rowland option agreement with NorthEx Capital Partners Inc. and 1249445 BC Ltd. — expanding total claim area by roughly 165% (well above the 30% threshold) and identifying four rock-chip samples above 2.0% WO₃ (versus a three-sample requirement) — triggering a 500,000-share issuance to the vendors pending independent verification.

Phase 2 soil geochemistry results are due shortly and will be integrated with the inversion model and structural framework to rank drill targets.

Where the High Grades Actually Sit

The inversion, completed by Warren Hughes, P.Geo. of East Coast Consulting, processed approximately 110 line-kilometres of UAV magnetic survey data collected across roughly 3,000 acres, using a drone-mounted potassium vapour magnetometer flown at a nominal 70-metre sensor height. The output is a three-dimensional model of magnetic susceptibility across the district — and when the Company overlaid its existing rock-chip results onto that model, the pattern was direct: the 4.02% WO₃ sample at Rowland sits on the mapped tactite where it abuts a modelled intrusive body, and the 3.00% WO₃ sample at White Star occupies the equivalent structural position on a separate modelled intrusive. Both are within, or immediately adjacent to, the interpreted structural corridors the model has defined.

“The inversion has modelled intrusive bodies spatially associated with areas where we sampled high grade tungsten values, and it has mapped the faults that we believe carried the fluid there. That is the tungsten skarn recipe, and we can now see it in three dimensions across the whole district,” said Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star. “Better still, the modelled intrusives are more extensive than has been previously mapped, which means the ground that has produced our best rock chips continues into untested areas.”

The Skarn Recipe, and Why Structure Matters

Tungsten skarns form where a granitic intrusion cools inside a carbonate sequence, expelling metal-bearing hydrothermal fluid that reacts with the surrounding limestone to produce skarn — and it's within that skarn that scheelite, the principal tungsten mineral, is deposited. The model published in the U.S. Geological Survey's regional assessment of Great Basin tungsten skarns (Lederer et al., 2021) treats fault-channelled fluid as the variable that determines where the highest grades end up. Western Star's district has now had all three required ingredients mapped in three dimensions for the first time: a modelled intrusion to drive the system, the Palaeozoic carbonate sequence originally mapped by Coats (1964) to host it, and roughly 25 kilometres of newly interpreted structure, in two dominant orientations, to explain where fluid was focused.

The inversion's magnetic domains correspond closely with Coats' original 1964 mapping (USGS Bulletin 1141-M), which the Company says gives it confidence in both datasets — and the new model adds the depth and continuity beneath cover that surface mapping alone can't provide, including beneath the Quaternary landslide, moraine and outwash deposits that blanket the district's eastern flank.

A Milestone Cleared, With Room to Spare

Alongside the geophysical results, Western Star confirmed it has satisfied Milestone One under its option agreement for the Rowland project with NorthEx Capital Partners Inc. and 1249445 BC Ltd. (announced November 5, 2025). The milestone required a claim-area increase of at least 30% and identification of at least three rock-chip samples above 2.0% WO₃. Western Star cleared both thresholds by a wide margin: the Rowland claim package grew from roughly 84 hectares to 221 hectares, an increase of approximately 165%, and July 2026 rock-chip sampling returned four samples above 2.0% WO₃ (4.02%, 2.69%, 2.56% and 2.11% WO₃). Following independent verification, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares to the vendors, valued at the 10-day volume-weighted average price ahead of the verification date, subject to CSE policy.

What Comes Next

Phase 2 soil geochemistry results are due back shortly. Western Star says it will integrate those results with the 3D inversion model, the new structural framework, and the Coats geological mapping into a single district-scale targeting model, with follow-up field mapping planned to refine the geology ahead of ranking and prioritizing drill targets. Learn more about the Company's Nevada tungsten portfolio at www.westernstarresources.com.

Tungsten Names Investors Are Watching

Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE American: GMTL) (LSE: GMET)

Guardian Metal is advancing the Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada, backed by a US$6.2 million U.S. Department of War investment under the Defense Production Act. A 2026 pre-feasibility study outlined an after-tax NPV₈ of US$660.3 million and a 59.6% post-tax IRR, with a Plan of Operations targeted for submission in August 2026. As a fellow Nevada tungsten developer with direct federal backing, Guardian Metal is a useful marker for how quickly U.S. tungsten permitting and financing can move in the current policy environment.

Vault Strategic Mining Corp. (TSXV: KNOX) (OTC: KNXFF)

Vault Strategic is exploring the historical War Bond tungsten mine in Nevada's Delaware Mining District, having recently completed a drone-borne magnetic survey and submitted 42 rock and soil samples for assay, with tungsten values up to 1,100 ppm reported from Phase 1 work. As another early-stage Nevada tungsten explorer using airborne geophysics to vector toward drill targets, Vault Strategic's approach closely mirrors Western Star's own inversion-driven targeting strategy.

American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQX: TUNGF)

American Tungsten is advancing the high-grade IMA Mine project in Lemhi County, Idaho, and shares gained roughly 7.45% on August 20, 2026 after announcing a mineral resource estimate milestone for the project. As a U.S.-focused junior tungsten developer moving from sampling toward a defined resource, American Tungsten offers a visible reference point for the kind of re-rating that can accompany milestone-driven news in this sector.

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX: AII) (NASDAQ: ALM)

Almonty is one of the largest non-Chinese tungsten producers in the world, with its Sangdong mine in South Korea among the largest tungsten projects outside China. As the sector's established producer benchmark, Almonty illustrates the scale a tungsten project can eventually reach — and underscores why Western Star's push to expand its own district-scale target inventory in a historically underexplored part of Nevada matters to investors watching the broader supply picture.

These companies are referenced to illustrate the tungsten exploration and development sector generally, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance with Western Star Resources Inc.

What to Watch

Phase 2 soil geochemistry is the nearest-term catalyst, expected to sharpen the target list the inversion and structural framework have already outlined. Beyond that, independent verification of the Milestone One conditions and the resulting share issuance to the Rowland vendors is a near-term corporate event, while the Company's USFS Plan of Operations submission for the consolidated Jarbidge–Charleston district will be a signal of how quickly Western Star can move from target definition toward an actual drill program.

CONTINUED… Learn more about Western Star Resources Inc. at: www.USANewsgroup.com

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Article Sources

[1] Western Star Resources Inc. — “Western Star Models Buried Intrusive Bodies and Fluid Conduits Across Its Nevada Tungsten District” (August 2026; district-scale MAG3D inversion by Warren Hughes, P.Geo., East Coast Consulting; ~110 line-km UAV magnetic survey by AJ Mining LLC; ~25 km interpreted structure; reviewed by a Qualified Person under NI 43-101; CSE: WSR, OTC: WSRIF, FRA: 4K2).

[2] Western Star Resources Inc. — rock-chip assay results news release (July 28, 2026; 4.02% WO₃ RO-16-01, 2.69% WO₃ RO-19-15, 2.56% WO₃ RO-19-10, 2.11% WO₃ RO-16-02 at Rowland; 3.00% WO₃ at White Star).

[3] Western Star Resources Inc. — Rowland claim expansion news release (April 9, 2026; ~84 to 221 hectares).

[4] Western Star Resources Inc. — Rowland option agreement with NorthEx Capital Partners Inc. and 1249445 BC Ltd. (news release dated November 5, 2025).

[5] Coats, R.R., 1964. Geology of the Jarbidge quadrangle, Nevada–Idaho. U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1141-M.

[6] Lederer, G.W. et al., 2021. Tungsten skarn mineral resource assessment of the Great Basin region of western Nevada and eastern California. Journal of Geochemical Exploration.

[7] Guardian Metal Resources plc — Pilot Mountain pre-feasibility study results and U.S. Department of War Title III investment; NYSE American: GMTL.

[8] Vault Strategic Mining Corp. — War Bond tungsten project, Nevada; Phase 1 sampling and drone magnetic survey results; TSXV: KNOX.

[9] American Tungsten Corp. — IMA Mine, Idaho; mineral resource estimate milestone, August 20, 2026; TSXV: TUNG, OTCQX: TUNGF.

[10] Almonty Industries Inc. — Sangdong mine, South Korea; TSX: AII, NASDAQ: ALM.

USA News Group | info@usanewsgroup.com | www.USANewsgroup.com

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Qualified Person and Geophysical Interpretation Cautionary Note. Scientific and technical information in this article is derived from Western Star Resources Inc.'s public disclosure and has been reviewed and approved by a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, a consultant to the Company who is not independent of the Company. Magnetic susceptibility is a physical rock property, not a direct measurement of mineralization, and the intrusive bodies, structures and targeting model described in this article are interpretations that require confirmation by drilling. Rock-chip assay results referenced are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of broader mineralization across either property. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate at Rowland or White Star, and no economic study has been completed on either property. Any future decision to advance toward production would require substantially more exploration, definition of a mineral resource, and completion of economic and technical studies, and would involve significant uncertainty and risk of failure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and results of Phase 2 soil geochemistry, integration of exploration datasets into a district targeting model, planned drill testing, the USFS Plan of Operations submission, and completion of Milestone One verification and the related share issuance. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including exploration, permitting, financing, operational, regulatory, commodity price, competitive and market risks. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Guardian Metal Resources plc, Vault Strategic Mining Corp., American Tungsten Corp. and Almonty Industries Inc. are provided as market and sector context only. None of the referenced companies are peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., and all differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, operations and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. The tungsten sector has been volatile. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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