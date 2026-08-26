Nucleus and Legacy Partner to Help Families Decide If IVF is Right for Them

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Genomics today announced a partnership with Legacy that will give Nucleus customers access to Legacy’s at-home sperm testing and freezing, and Legacy customers access to Nucleus Preview, its at-home preconception genetic test.

The partnership comes as more people take a proactive approach to family planning, seeking information about their health, fertility and future children earlier — helping parents decide whether they should conceive naturally or consider alternate paths to conception.

Empowering More Confident Family Planning Decisions

Nucleus and Legacy have collectively helped tens of thousands of people better understand their fertility and health before starting a family. Legacy has performed more than 75,000 sperm analyses, while Nucleus has served thousands of patients with advanced genetic testing.

Nucleus Preview uses a cheek swab from both partners to analyze more than 2,000 genetic factors, including reproductive health insights, inherited conditions, and common disease risk. Legacy’s at-home testing analyzes sperm across factors that can affect fertility, with the option to freeze and preserve sperm for future use.

The services connect two traditionally siloed insights important for those considering parenthood: sperm health and the risk of passing down genetic diseases.

“People often ask us if IVF is right for them, and the decision typically comes down to three factors: egg quality, sperm quality, and genetics,” said Kian Sadeghi, founder and CEO of Nucleus Genomics. “Partnering with Legacy brings two crucial factors together, empowering patients to choose the path to parenthood that best suits them.”

Male Fertility is Part of the Health Picture

Male reproductive health contributes to up to 40% of infertility cases1, yet has traditionally received less attention in family planning. Sperm health can also reveal more than the ability to conceive naturally. Male infertility has been associated with higher risks of heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, as well as testicular and prostate cancer2.

That connection between reproductive and broader health is central to both companies. Nucleus uses genetics to help people understand risks that may affect their own health and their future children; Legacy uses male fertility to provide another view into lifelong health before conception.

“Every family deserves the opportunity to make informed decisions about their fertility and the health of their future children,” said Khaled Kteily, Legacy founder and CEO. “Together with Nucleus, we can help prospective parents and their care teams better understand sperm quality and genetic factors that may influence IVF outcomes, while advancing a future where reproductive care is increasingly personalized, proactive, and centered on healthier outcomes for families.”

Continued Growth Across Fertility Care

Nucleus’ partnership with Legacy comes amid the company’s continued growth across fertility care, including recent partnerships with Southern California Reproductive Center and Fertility Institute of Hawaii , as Nucleus Embryo, its advanced embryo analysis, increasingly becomes a new standard of care in IVF.

Alongside its clinical expansion, Nucleus Labs, the company’s research arm, has continued investing in frontier genetic research. Reinforcing a broader vision to advance reproductive genomic technologies, Nucleus recently announced its involvement in a landmark embryo gene-editing paper and committed additional funding to the next phase of this research at Columbia University.

The partnership also builds on a year of significant clinical and scientific advances for Legacy. In 2026, the company launched Sperm Insights , a data platform designed to provide a more personalized and longitudinal view of reproductive health; announced a $1 million clinical research initiative studying at-home semen collection for IVF and IUI; introduced expanded motility testing and advanced motility reporting based on a 2025 research study; and received New York State CLEP approval for its semen analysis and sperm DNA fragmentation laboratory-developed tests.

Together, these milestones reflect Legacy’s continued investment in clinical rigor, reproductive science, and technology designed to bring more actionable male fertility data into the family-building process.

Press Contact

Nucleus Genomics

press@mynucleus.com

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics helps couples plan and have their best baby. Its services span advanced carrier screening, embryo analysis, and integrated IVF care, supporting clinic matching, treatment coordination, egg donor selection, and surrogacy. Available across almost all 50 U.S. states and at 170+ IVF clinics worldwide, the company has raised more than $32 million to date with investors including Founders Fund, Seven Seven Six, Samsung Next, and Quiet Capital. To learn more, visit https://mynucleus.com .

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading digital male fertility clinic, offering at-home sperm testing, cryopreservation, and advanced analysis. With a mission to make fertility care more accessible, Legacy combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to understand and take control of their reproductive health.

1 Leslie, S.W., Soon-Sutton, T.L., & Khan, M.A.B. (2024, February 25). Male infertility. StatPearls. National Library of Medicine. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK562258/