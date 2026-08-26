CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think a daily walk is enough to keep your dog fit? Not necessarily. In recognition of National Dog Day, Aug. 26, MYOS PET is teaming up with veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Kelly Fishman , a member of the company’s veterinary advisory board , to challenge a common assumption that off-leash dog park play and a walk is enough, and that exercises and supplementation are just for dogs in physical therapy.

As founder of Strut Animal Mobility Specialists , Fishman works with canine athletes, including agility and working dogs, as well as dogs recovering from injury or surgery. Drawing from that experience, she shares four things pet parents should know about dog fitness, nutrition, hydration and pain:





Is walking your dog enough exercise?

“Slow, steady walks once or twice a day can’t build strength and endurance,” said Fishman. “However, ten minutes of strength and endurance exercises, three times a week, can go a long way towards lifelong mobility and strength.”

Simple exercises such as dog planks , push-ups and squats can help dogs build and maintain strength. Jumps and trotting build cardiovascular strength. Exercise level depends on a dog’s age, breed, health and physical condition, and pet parents should consult their veterinarian before beginning a new exercise routine.

Do active and aging dogs need different nutritional support?

“Nutrition needs can change depending on a dog’s age, activity level and overall health,” said Fishman. “I tell pet parents to think about feeding the muscle, especially as dogs get older or if they are very active.”

Fishman often recommends MYOS PET, which contains Fortetropin , a natural bioactive ingredient derived from raw fertilized egg yolk. Fortetropin has been studied for its role in supporting muscle health and helping dogs maintain strength and mobility.





Do dogs need streaming water fountains to stay properly hydrated?

“Not necessarily. You just need to give your dog clean, fresh water,” said Fishman. “Water fountains may encourage some dogs to drink, but moving water is not required for proper hydration.”

Regardless of the type of bowl, the important thing is making sure dogs have consistent access to fresh, clean water.

How can I tell if my dog is in pain?

“Pain in dogs is not always obvious, so look for subtle changes in their regular behavior,” said Fishman. “Pet parents should watch for things like suddenly stopping during walks or lagging behind on the leash. Limping is the last pain sign to show up and happens when your dog is really in pain.”

Changes in a dog’s willingness to walk, play, climb stairs, or participate in normal activities can be a reason to talk with a veterinarian. For Fishman, the goal is not simply helping dogs live longer, but helping them remain strong and mobile enough to enjoy those years.

“Keeping dogs moving is what my area of veterinary medicine is all about,” said Fishman. “Whether I am working with an athlete or a dog recovering from surgery, we want them to stay fit, healthy and active.”

For more exercise and nutrition tips, follow Fishman on Instagram at @StrutAnimal . For more information about pet muscle health and research on Fortetropin, visit https://myospet.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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