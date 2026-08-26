QNB Corp. Declares Q3 2026 Dividend

Quakertown, PA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (Nasdaq: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 25, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 25, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2026.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates fourteen branches in Bucks, Lehigh, and Montgomery Counties, along with two loan production offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties. The Bank offers banking services, borrowing solutions, and cash management tools to commercial, small business, and personal customers in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.