A Multibillion-Dollar mRNA Cancer Market Is Taking Shape Targeting Lung Cancer’s Biggest Opportunity

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - If watching where cancer treatment is headed, mRNA cancer vaccines are hard to ignore—especially in lung cancer. The basic idea is surprisingly straightforward: instead of giving the immune system a one-size-fits-all treatment, an mRNA vaccine can be designed to teach it what a particular tumor looks like and help it go after those cancer cells. That matters in lung cancer because every tumor can be different, and some eventually learn how to get around existing treatments. Researchers are now looking at whether personalized mRNA vaccines can work alongside today’s immunotherapies to give the immune system a more targeted attack. The technology is still being tested, but encouraging results in other cancers have pushed personalized cancer vaccines much closer to the mainstream conversation. Healthcare companies active in the industry this week include: Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

The potential market is what really gets investors’ attention. One forecast puts the global mRNA cancer-vaccine market at roughly $1.8 billion in 2024 and nearly $7.3 billion by 2030, which would represent growth of more than 25% annually. Other forecasts are considerably more aggressive, particularly when they include broader mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics. One estimate puts that larger market at approximately $71.2 billion in 2025 and $141.5 billion by 2030. The numbers vary because researchers define the market differently, but the message is pretty clear: if personalized mRNA vaccines prove they can deliver meaningful results, the opportunity could become much bigger than simply selling a new type of vaccine. Lung cancer could be one of the biggest opportunities because treatment could eventually combine personalized vaccines with checkpoint inhibitors, genetic testing and other precision-medicine tools.

For investors, that’s where this story gets interesting. The broader mRNA therapeutics market is projected to grow from about $11.7 billion in 2023 to roughly $31.3 billion by 2030. If mRNA cancer vaccines eventually become a standard part of treating certain tumors, lung cancer could represent a major piece of that expansion. But this is still a developing technology, and that distinction matters. Clinical trials have to prove that these treatments actually help patients live longer or control disease better, while companies still have to solve issues around manufacturing, cost and regulatory approval. Still, the potential is difficult to dismiss. If scientists can reliably turn a patient’s own tumor mutations into a personalized set of instructions for the immune system, mRNA could become one of the more important platforms in the next generation of cancer treatment.

Key market projections and investment catalysts:

mRNA cancer vaccines: ~$1.8B in 2024 → ~$7.3B by 2030.

Broader mRNA cancer vaccines & therapeutics: ~$71.2B in 2025 → ~$141.5B by 2030.

Global mRNA therapeutics: ~$11.7B in 2023 → ~$31.3B by 2030.

U.S. mRNA therapeutics: ~$3.95B in 2023 → ~$9.7B by 2030.

Major catalysts: personalized neoantigen vaccines, lung-cancer applications, combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors, tumor sequencing and increasingly scalable mRNA manufacturing.





Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Reports In Vivo Tumor Suppression with K1.1 mRNA and Advances Novel mRNA-Cancer Vaccine Strategy for Lung Cancer - Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the “Company”), a leading pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, today provided an update and outlined next plans for its oncology project, the K1.1 mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) program.

The gene encoding the K1.1 mRNA is a tumor suppressor that is frequently mutated in a variety of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and pancreatic cancer. Mutations in the gene of K1.1 mRNA create “cold” tumors that evade host immunosurveillance. In NSCLC and pancreatic cancers, a limited set of oncogenes is predominantly associated with mutations in the K1.1 gene, contributing to poor treatment prognosis.

Our results to date have demonstrated that the K1.1 mRNA LNP can be successfully delivered systemically in vivo. K1.1 mRNA has been shown to be well tolerated and capable of restoring expression of the target tumor suppressor in grafted liver tumors in a dose dependent manner. Proof of concept studies further indicated that K1.1 mRNA exhibits tumor suppressing activity in vivo as a single agent in at least two orthotopic HCC mouse models.

We have also obtained in vitro evidence that delivery of K1.1 mRNA alone exerts antiproliferative effects in several NSCLC cell lines. The next step in the program is to deliver K1.1 mRNA concurrently with a cancer vaccine targeting the associated antigens in vivo for the treatment of NSCLC. Our goal with this dual therapy approach is to transform “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors and suppress tumor growth, while simultaneously applying a cancer vaccine directed against the set of oncogenes associated with the K1.1 gene mutations.

“Our K1.1 mRNA program continues to deliver encouraging results that validate our tumor suppressor restoration strategy,” said Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “The next phase—pairing K1.1 mRNA with a cancer vaccine—positions us to pursue a differentiated therapeutic pathway in NSCLC. Sunshine Biopharma is focused on bringing forward innovations that change the trajectory of difficult to treat cancers.” CONTINUED… Read this and more news for SBFM at: https://sunshinebiopharma.com/press-release/

In other recent developments and happenings in the diabetes related industry include:

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will present new clinical data from its diversified development program in lung cancer treatment at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (“IASLC”) 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (“WCLC”) in Seoul, Republic of Korea, from September 12-15, 2026.

The breadth of data highlights the latest progress across key strategic assets, pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) and gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392), as well as BioNTech’s mRNA-based immunotherapy approaches, highlighting the strength of BioNTech’s lung cancer treatment pipeline. Additionally, a late breaking oral presentation will detail data from the novel-novel combination trial of pumitamig with the investigational B7H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) elfetabart drozuntecan (elfe-D or BNT324/DB-1311), representing the first combination data for any PD-(L)1xVEGF bispecific immunomodulator and an ADC in lung cancer.

Enhertu demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival as 1st-line treatment of patients with HER2-mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer in DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial - AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu is the first and only HER2-directed medicine to improve progression-free survival over global standard of care in a Phase III trial in this setting.

Positive high-level results from the DESTINY-Lung04 Phase III trial showed Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus global standard of care (platinum-pemetrexed doublet chemotherapy plus pembrolizumab) as 1st-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic HER2-mutant non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial will continue as planned to evaluate secondary endpoints including overall survival.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently announced the dosing of the first U.S. participant in its Phase 1 study evaluating mRNA-4200, a tumor-targeted cancer antigen therapy candidate, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. mRNA-4200 encodes for seven antigens commonly shared across patients and tumor types and is designed to help induce and expand T-cell responses against selected tumor targets.

"mRNA-4200 represents our third off-the-shelf cancer antigen therapy candidate and builds on our efforts to explore broad applicability across multiple cancer types," said David Berman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Moderna. "By encoding multiple shared tumor targets, this investigational therapy reflects our ongoing efforts to expand the potential of cancer immunotherapy beyond single-target approaches as we continue working to transform cancer care for patients."

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone (ZDd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. Full approval for this indication will be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial(s). ZENBEXUS is the first FDA-approved CELMoD, belonging to a new class called cereblon-modulating protein degraders for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Please see the Important Safety Information section below, including Boxed WARNINGS for ZENBEXUS regarding embryo-fetal toxicity and venous and arterial thromboembolism. ZENBEXUS is contraindicated in females who are pregnant.

“Today’s approval of ZENBEXUS represents meaningful progress for patients living with multiple myeloma and underscores the power of our targeted protein degradation platform, particularly our CELMoD programs,” said Cristian Massacesi, MD, chief medical officer and head of development at Bristol Myers Squibb. “As the first approved CELMoD, ZENBEXUS marks the arrival of a new treatment class and is an important milestone in our efforts to expand what is possible for patients with multiple myeloma. And we believe this is only the beginning. This approval validates years of scientific research and strengthens our confidence in the potential of this approach as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline on behalf of patients with significant unmet needs.”

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SOURCE: Market News Updates