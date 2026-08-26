LVT Releases Essentials: New Mobile Security Solution Delivers Visibility and Deterrence at Accessible Entry Price

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader in rapidly deployable security solutions, today unveiled Essentials, a mobile security unit (MSU) that delivers baseline security features at an accessible cost. Essentials empowers teams with situational awareness and crime deterrence for $1,000 per month, bringing LVT’s industry-leading uptime, digital security, and support to organizations that don’t require a robust security strategy.

“Site security shouldn't require an enterprise budget to justify,” said George Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at LVT. “Essentials puts the same LVT platform, the same reliability, and the same deployment model in reach at an entry price, so customers can start where their site actually is and step up the intelligence as their needs grow.”

Essentials is a solar-powered, off-grid MSU featuring a 20MP Axis NDAA-compliant multi-sensor camera for expanded coverage. The solution creates baseline situational awareness and deterrence—including blue strobe lights, live video streaming, and recorded video stored for 14 days—without LVT’s agentic AI or advanced features designed for comprehensive intelligent site management. All video footage is secured through a private cellular network, unlike public cellular connections that present considerable cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Essentials Units are available now. Interested teams can learn more at https://www.lvt.com/lp/essentials .

About LVT

LiveView Technologies, Inc. (LVT) delivers safety, security, and active intelligence for the physical world by collecting, interpreting, and acting on real-time information. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise SaaS and HaaS solutions are used by retailers, critical infrastructure, and municipalities. LVT products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .