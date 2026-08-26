IntentKey Integrates FouAnalytics Verification to Help Advertisers Improve Programmatic Efficiency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence advertising technology solutions, today announced the integration of FouAnalytics' independent traffic quality measurement into IntentKey® audience modeling technology.

FouAnalytics is an independent measurement firm founded by Dr. Augustine Fou, a widely recognized ad-fraud and traffic-quality researcher with three decades in digital marketing. Through post-bid verification, FouAnalytics measures which impressions reached genuine human audiences, providing Inuvo with an independent read on supply quality and third-party validation of IntentKey’s media decisioning.

IntentKey reaches audiences based on why consumers are interested, not who they are, building custom audience models without relying on third-party cookies, IDs or off-the-shelf segments.

"Advertisers are under pressure to prove that media dollars are not just being spent, but are working," said Eric Tilbury, Inuvo’s Vice President of Programmatic Ops & Solutions Engineering. "By incorporating independent traffic quality measurement, we're giving clients greater confidence in where their media runs and how those decisions contribute to performance.”

"Independent post-bid measurement is the only way to see where ads actually ran and which supply was real," said Dr. Augustine Fou, founder of FouAnalytics. "Inuvo is taking that signal and incorporating it into how it evaluates inventory, which is where measurement does the most good for accountability in programmatic."

IntentKey audience models can be activated through custom private marketplaces via a client’s DSP of choice or through Inuvo’s fully managed service.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, independent analytics and verification platform for digital ads, websites and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can “see Fou themselves”™ why something is good quality, and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and agency holding companies, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC’s website or on Inuvo’s website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Media Contact — Inuvo

Katie Cooper

Head of Brand & Communications

katie.cooper@inuvo.com

Media Contact — FouAnalytics

Augustine Fou

CEO

augustine.fou@fouanalytics.com

212 203 7239