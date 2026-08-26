Agricultural Microbials Market to Reach USD 21.47 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.4% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ estimates that the global agricultural microbials market will grow from USD 11.43 billion in 2026 to USD 21.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.4%. Growth is driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable farming practices, rising demand for biological crop inputs, growing concerns over soil degradation and biodiversity loss, and the need to reduce dependence on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

The market is also benefiting from increasing consumer preference for organic and residue-free food, expansion of organic farming, supportive government initiatives, and growing adoption of integrated pest management, regenerative agriculture, and reduced chemical application practices.

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Key Market Highlights

• Market size, 2026: USD 11.43 billion

• Market forecast, 2031: USD 21.47 billion

• Growth rate: CAGR of 13.4% (2026–2031)

• Largest type segment: Bacteria

• Significant function segment: Soil Amendments

• Second-largest regional market: Europe

• Key product categories: Biofertilizers, Biopesticides, and Biostimulants

• Key players: BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIONEMA (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C. (US), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), Novonesis Group (Denmark), BioFirst Group (Belgium), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Why This Market Matters

Agricultural microbials are becoming increasingly important as farmers seek sustainable alternatives to conventional agricultural inputs. Microbial solutions can support crop protection, nutrient availability, plant growth, and soil health while helping reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Growing concerns around soil degradation, chemical runoff, biodiversity loss, and declining soil organic carbon are encouraging growers to adopt biological solutions. At the same time, rising demand for organic and residue-free food is creating additional opportunities for microbial-based agricultural inputs.

Technological advances in microbial strain isolation, genomics, fermentation, formulation, and delivery are further improving product performance, stability, shelf life, and field efficacy.

Market Overview

The global agricultural microbials industry is expanding as biological solutions become increasingly integrated into modern crop production. Biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants are being adopted to improve nutrient-use efficiency, support plant growth, manage pests and diseases, and improve soil health.

The emergence of genomics and digital farming technologies is enabling more precise identification and development of microbial strains. Advanced fermentation and formulation technologies are also supporting the commercialization of microbial products with improved consistency and performance.

Strategic investments, research collaborations, manufacturing capacity expansion, and supportive regulatory frameworks are expected to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation microbial solutions.

Analyst Perspective

Agricultural microbials are evolving from niche biological inputs into important components of sustainable crop production. The combination of biological efficacy, soil-health benefits, and reduced dependence on conventional agrochemicals is creating strong long-term growth opportunities.

Future market development will be supported by advances in microbial genomics, strain optimization, fermentation, formulation, delivery technologies, and digital agriculture. These developments are expected to improve the reliability and scalability of microbial products across a broader range of crops and growing environments.

Segment Analysis

By type, the bacteria segment is estimated to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Bacterial genera such as Bacillus, Rhizobium, Pseudomonas, Azospirillum, and Azotobacter are widely used across biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants.

These bacteria can support nutrient availability, stimulate plant growth, improve root development, and provide biological protection against soil-borne pests and diseases. Their broad applicability across cereals, horticultural crops, plantation crops, and diverse climatic conditions contributes to their strong market position.

Advances in strain screening, fermentation, formulation, and stabilization technologies are further improving shelf life and field performance, supporting continued adoption of bacteria-based agricultural microbial products.

By function, soil amendments hold a significant share of the agricultural microbials market. Microbial soil amendments help improve soil microbial activity, nutrient cycling, organic matter decomposition, nutrient availability, and plant nutrient uptake.

They can also support soil structure and water retention, helping crops manage environmental stresses such as drought and nutrient-deficient conditions. Increasing adoption of regenerative agriculture, conservation agriculture, and integrated nutrient management is creating additional demand for microbial soil amendments.

Regional Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for the second-highest share of the agricultural microbials market. Strong regulatory support for sustainable agriculture, increasing adoption of biological crop inputs, and growing pressure to reduce dependence on conventional agrochemicals are supporting market development.

The European market is supported by established organic agriculture sectors and advanced agricultural research ecosystems, particularly in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The region is also witnessing growing interest in regenerative agriculture, integrated pest management, carbon-smart farming, and soil-health improvement. Increasing consumer demand for organic and residue-free food is further encouraging the adoption of microbial solutions.

Research collaborations between universities, agricultural organizations, research institutions, and industry players are accelerating the development of next-generation microbial technologies with improved efficacy and crop-specific applications.

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Key Industry Trends

• Rising adoption of sustainable and regenerative farming practices is accelerating demand for agricultural microbials.

• Growing concerns over soil degradation and biodiversity loss are increasing demand for microbial soil amendments.

• Biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants are gaining traction as alternatives to conventional agricultural inputs.

• Advances in genomics and microbial strain screening are improving product development and field performance.

• Innovations in fermentation, formulation, and delivery technologies are extending product stability and shelf life.

• Increasing consumer preference for organic and residue-free food is supporting demand for biological crop inputs.

• Supportive regulations, certification frameworks, and sustainability initiatives are encouraging microbial adoption.

• Strategic investments, research collaborations, and manufacturing capacity expansion are strengthening the competitive landscape.

Competitive Landscape

Leading agricultural microbials companies operating in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIONEMA (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C. (US), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), Novonesis Group (Denmark), BioFirst Group (Belgium), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada), among others.

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