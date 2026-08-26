Hummer EV, Nashville VIP Trip and $20,000 Headline WhipNash Giveaway's Final Week

Nashville, TN, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrants in WhipNash's Made in America Giveaway #1 have several ways to add eligible entries before the promotion ends on August 31, including qualifying merchandise and any Mystery Box or Quick Entry offers currently listed at win.whipnash.com.

The final week is not only about acting quickly. It is also about choosing an option that fits the entrant. Some participants may prefer apparel or accessories they can keep and use. Others may choose an entry-focused offer because the displayed entry total is their main consideration.

WhipNash encourages entrants to compare the entry amount shown with each eligible item before checkout. Under the official rules, standard online purchases receive 1,000 entries per whole dollar of the qualifying pre-tax amount, excluding shipping and handling and after discounts. Announced bonus periods can increase that value.

Three questions to ask before completing an order

· How many eligible entries are displayed for this item or offer right now?

· Is a bonus multiplier currently active, and when does it end?

· Are the entrant's name, email address and phone number correct for potential winner notification?

Participants should not buy items with the intention of returning them after entries are awarded. The official rules prohibit fraudulent activity connected to returns and allow WhipNash to disqualify entrants when fraud is identified or suspected.

A no-purchase mail-in method remains available for eligible participants. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and a purchase or payment will not improve the chance of winning. The grand prize package includes a 2025 Hummer EV 3X Pickup, a VIP trip to Nashville and $20,000.

SWEEPSTAKES DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCE OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2026. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to the complete Official Rules at whipnash.com/giveaway-rules/.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press