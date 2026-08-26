Source Logistics Expands Farm-to-Distribution Footprint in California and Midwest USDA-Certified Organic Farm Regions

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics (“Source”), a leading provider of warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and freight services, highlights farm-to-distribution capabilities in California and the Midwest, where its ambient, cold storage, and rail-access warehouse network serves food, beverage, and agricultural manufacturers and distributors operating near USDA-certified organic farmland.

"Proximity to a farm doesn't make a warehouse network built for agriculture. What matters is whether the operation can handle grade-based lot management, compliance holds, and harvest-season volume swings without those variables cascading into missed delivery windows," said Raul Villarreal , CEO of Source Logistics . "We're focusing on the regions where that complexity is greatest, so the food, beverage, and agricultural companies we serve don't have to carry it themselves."

Agricultural freight doesn't move like general merchandise. A single harvest lot can carry more than one USDA grade, shelf life shifts with field conditions rather than a printed date code, and a compliance hold at receiving can stall an entire dock instead of one SKU. Source Logistics built its network to handle that variability rather than treat it as an exception.

In California, Source operates four ambient warehouses in the Los Angeles basin, including two rail-served facilities in Montebello, within reach of the state's Central Valley and coastal growing regions. In the Midwest, Source's Illinois network spans eight locations, anchored by its 515,000-square-foot Des Plaines flagship on Interstates 94, 90, 55, and 88, a rail-served facility in West Chicago, and dedicated cold storage in the Chicago area.

Every Source Logistics facility holds SQF Level 3 certification, AIB certification, and FDA registration; select locations also hold Foreign Trade Zone status and CTPAT certification.

To learn more about Source Logistics’ specialized farm-to-distribution capabilities and network, visit www.sourcelogistics.com .

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With more than 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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