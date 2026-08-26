NYCHA and Gordian Launch Mentorship Program to Strengthen Small Construction Businesses and Expand Workforce Opportunities

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), in partnership with Gordian, today announced the launch of a new Mentorship Program for construction contractors. Guided by New York State legislation S7526, the program creates a clear pathway for entry-level firms to gain hands-on experience, build critical skills and compete for public sector work.

Building a Pathway to Growth

The NYCHA Mentorship Program uses a two-tiered structure to support contractors at different stages, helping participants build foundational capabilities and progress to more advanced skills, larger projects and long-term business growth.

“This mentorship program represents an important step in building a stronger, more inclusive construction ecosystem,” said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt. “We are creating meaningful opportunities for small businesses while ensuring NYCHA has a growing pool of qualified contractors to meet the needs of our residents.”

Through a combination of training, real project experience and one-on-one mentorship, contractors will gain exposure to NYCHA’s construction standards, project management practices and procurement processes, while strengthening their ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.

Partnership with Gordian

NYCHA has partnered with Gordian to deliver specialized expertise and training, particularly in Job Order Contracting (JOC) and scalable construction management practices. JOC is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) project delivery method that enables multiple projects to be completed under a single competitively awarded contract, helping streamline procurement and improve efficiency.

“At Gordian, we’ve seen how Job Order Contracting can be a powerful catalyst for small contractors,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “JOC removes many of the barriers that slow growth — lengthy procurements, unpredictable scopes and cash-flow uncertainty — and replaces them with a clear, repeatable path to success. Through this mentorship program with NYCHA, we’re helping contractors build skills, confidence and capacity while delivering quality work faster for the communities that need it most.”

Expanding Access and Opportunity

In order to participate, contractors must be small businesses as defined by the New York State legislation, eligible to compete for award based on licensure, experience and capacity. NYCHA has awarded 40 mentorship contracts across three (3) trades in the program’s initial phase, creating meaningful opportunities for firms to gain experience working with a major public agency. Upon successful completion of the program, contractors will be better positioned to compete for larger NYCHA projects and other public sector opportunities.

About the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the largest public housing authority in North America, was created in 1934 to provide decent, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. NYCHA is home to 1 in 16 New Yorkers, providing affordable housing to 511,384 authorized residents through public housing and Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) programs as well as Section 8 housing. NYCHA has 177,565 apartments in 2,410 buildings across 335 conventional public housing and PACT developments. In addition, NYCHA connects residents to critical programs and services from external and internal partners, with a focus on economic opportunity, youth, seniors, and social services. With a housing stock that spans all five boroughs, NYCHA is a city within a city.