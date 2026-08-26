Norton Rose Fulbright adds prominent sports-focused private equity partner in New York

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Steve Olenick has joined its New York office as US Head of Sports Capital and Transactions as well as New York Head of Private Equity. A partner in the corporate, M&A and securities practice, Steve advises private equity sponsors on complex transactions and is one of the market’s most active lawyers in sports deals. His arrival builds on the firm’s momentum in the fast-growing intersection of institutional capital and sports.

Joining from Mintz, where he chaired the sports and entertainment practice, Steve handles acquisitions, financings and strategic investments across a broad range of sectors. He also regularly represents athletes, celebrities and other ultra-high-net-worth individuals on business ventures, endorsements and sponsorship arrangements.

“Steve is known for providing trusted counsel and sound commercial judgment on high-profile matters, bringing exactly the kind of perspective our clients seek in today’s active capital environment,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “His sports experience further strengthens our position in one of the most dynamic corners of the market at a time of growing investor interest and deal activity.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s US business group continues to expand rapidly, with Steve becoming its sixteenth lateral partner with a transactions focus in 2026. Last month, the firm added John Boelter, a Chicago M&A partner who also has sports industry experience. These two transactions partners join a wider global team of more than 400 partners and 700 other deal lawyers handling some of the world’s largest matters.

“Steve has built a premier practice grounded in strong relationships and a deep understanding of his clients’ business objectives, making him a go-to adviser for their most important growth initiatives,” said Ward Atterbury, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head and US Co-Head of Private Equity. “His addition presents exciting opportunities for collaboration with our team in New York and across our global multidisciplinary platform.”

Steve’s arrival comes as dealmaking is on the rise. According to Norton Rose Fulbright’s latest Global M&A Trends and Risks report, released in partnership with Mergermarket in June, 52 percent of respondents expect global M&A activity to increase this year, while 48 percent identified the significant volume of available dry powder as a leading force behind future transactions.

“The flow of institutional capital into sports is fundamentally reshaping the industry, and the sponsors and investors who are driving this transformation need of counsel with genuine depth across practices, jurisdictions and sources of financing,” Steve commented. “Norton Rose Fulbright’s commitment to private equity and sports, combined with its truly global platform, creates an exceptional environment for my practice and my clients. I’m excited about the opportunity to build on that platform and help clients navigate the increasingly sophisticated sports investment landscape.”

Licensed in New York and Texas, Steve earned his law degree from Northwestern University and his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America since 2019.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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