J.L. Refrigeration Joins Berg Industrial Service in Orion Services Group

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.L. Refrigeration, a leading supermarket refrigeration service provider in the Greater Toronto Area, is now part of Orion Services Group. J.L. Refrigeration will operate in close partnership with Berg Industrial Service, a member of Orion Services Group and expert provider of refrigeration and thermal process systems. J.L. Refrigeration will continue to be led by Joanne Lobo Patel and Keith Lobo. For thirty years, the Lobo family has established J.L. Refrigeration as one of the Greater Toronto Area's most trusted refrigeration service companies, recognized for honest and dependable service.

"Thirty years of quality work, dedication, and integrity have brought the J.L. Refrigeration team to this milestone. We're incredibly proud of what we've built together. Joining Orion Services Group gives us the support to invest even more in our people while continuing to deliver the honest, dependable service our customers count on. I'm excited to gain the strength of a larger network while staying true to who we are and the values that guide us. I believe this partnership opens the door to an even brighter future for our employees, customers, and company," said Joanne Lobo Patel of J.L. Refrigeration Inc.

J.L. Refrigeration brings additional expertise in supermarket refrigeration to Orion Services Group. Together, J.L. Refrigeration and Berg Industrial Service will support customers with refrigeration needs ranging from industrial systems to commercial grocery equipment service.

"We are very excited to partner with J.L. Refrigeration and get involved in the grocery market in our industry. J.L. Refrigeration has a great reputation in the field and has a strong team of dedicated and experienced employees," said Mark Edwards of Berg Industrial Service.

Orion Services Group is the forever home for the businesses that join its network. Businesses in Orion Services Group gain support from a network committed to long-term investment in its people. Local leaders continue to run their businesses with the strength of a larger network behind them.

"We are proud to welcome J.L. Refrigeration to the Orion network. As a division of Berg Industrial Service, Joanne and Keith will continue to grow the Lobo family legacy and further the J.L. Refrigeration vision of being the leading supermarket refrigeration company in the Greater Toronto Area. Together, Berg and J.L. will bring expanded capabilities to their customers, enhance their positions as the employers of choice for the industry's best technicians and service professionals, and create new growth opportunities for the businesses and their teams," said Robert Montgomery of Orion Services Group.

About J.L. Refrigeration — Founded in 1996, J.L. Refrigeration is recognized as one of the leading supermarket refrigeration companies in the Greater Toronto Area. For three decades, J.L. has delivered honest, dependable refrigeration installation and service to grocery and commercial customers across the region. For more information, visit jlref.com.

About Berg Industrial Service — With over fifty years of experience, Berg Industrial Service is one of Canada’s most trusted providers of refrigeration and thermal process systems for industrial operations. The Berg Industrial Service team helps customers throughout Canada and worldwide with unmatched thermal energy management expertise and custom-engineered industrial chilling systems. For more information, please visit bergservice.com.

About Orion Services Group — Orion Services Group is the forever home for businesses in the commercial and industrial skilled trades. By growing companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them, Orion Services Group is building market-leading businesses in multiple service sectors. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

Contact — For business or media inquiries, please contact Kelsea Brunner at kelsea@orionservicesgroup.com