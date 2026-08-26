Liferay and Demandbase Partner to Deliver Account-Intelligent Digital Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) , and Demandbase , the pipeline engine for AI GTM, today announced a technology partnership that brings account-level intelligence directly into Liferay Data Platform (LDP). The integration enables B2B organizations to personalize digital experiences at the account level from the moment a visitor arrives on their site, without waiting for a user to log in or self-identify.

Today's B2B buyers complete the majority of their research before ever speaking to a sales representative. Yet most B2B websites remain account-blind, treating a tier-one prospect the same as any anonymous visitor. The Liferay and Demandbase partnership addresses this directly. By combining Liferay's unified customer data foundation with Demandbase's firmographic and intent data, joint customers can move from reactive data collection to predictive experience delivery.

Solving the Cold Start Problem

One of the central challenges of any new data platform is the empty bucket phase, where the system has no signal on a new visitor until they click through multiple pages or authenticate. With the Demandbase integration, the moment a visitor lands on a Liferay-powered site, firmographic data, including account name, industry, and revenue, appears in Liferay Data Platform, providing a full profile to act on immediately.

A 360-Degree View at the Account Level

In B2B, the buying decision rarely rests with a single individual. The Demandbase integration gives LDP the account hierarchy logic it needs to link individual user profiles from the same company under a single account view. Marketing and sales teams can see the collective engagement of an entire buying committee, identify missing decision-makers who are researching on-site but have not yet entered the deal cycle, and receive alerts when high-intent activity warrants outreach.

"Liferay Data Platform was built to give enterprises a unified, actionable view of their customers. Demandbase extends that from the very first interaction," said Bernard Mc Closkey, Director of Technology Partnerships at Liferay. "B2B organizations no longer have to choose between broad reach and precise personalization. With this integration, they get both, and they get it from day one."

As AI reshapes go-to-market, the companies that grow will be those that connect intelligence across their technology ecosystem. With Liferay, we're enabling customers to activate account intelligence where digital experiences begin, making every engagement more impactful," said Christopher Amabile, VP, Global Ecosystem at Demandbase.

The Liferay and Demandbase integration is available to joint customers today. For more information, visit https://www.liferay.com/capabilities/data-platform .

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) . Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the pipeline engine for AI GTM, helping B2B revenue teams coordinate sales, marketing, and advertising around the accounts most likely to drive pipeline. By connecting buying signals, account intelligence, and go-to-market execution in one platform, Demandbase helps teams prioritize what matters, improve visibility into performance, and move faster across the customer journey. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to simplify go-to-market execution, reduce wasted spend, and drive measurable revenue outcomes. Learn more at www.demandbase.com .

Contact

Breanne Ngo

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