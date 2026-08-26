Asheboro City Schools Chooses Edustaff as Substitute Staffing Partner, Marking Edustaff’s North Carolina Debut

ASHEBORO, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asheboro City Schools has partnered with Edustaff to support substitute staffing across the district, adding dedicated recruiting, onboarding, and workforce support to help respond confidently to employee absences.

Reliable substitute coverage plays an important role in keeping the school day moving. This partnership with Edustaff is designed to strengthen the district’s substitute pool, create a supportive experience for substitute employees, and help school leaders spend less time navigating staffing gaps and more time focused on students.

Asheboro City Schools is Edustaff’s first district partner in North Carolina, making the agreement a significant step in the company’s continued national growth. The partnership introduces Edustaff’s education-focused staffing model to the state while beginning with a district known for close community connections and a personal approach to learning.

“We’re proud to begin our work in North Carolina with Asheboro City Schools. A first partnership in a new state is always significant, and we’re especially excited to start with a district that values community and student opportunity. Our team is ready to provide the consistent, hands-on support that strong substitute programs require.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Both organizations are coordinating the transition and onboarding process so substitute employees and applicants have a clear path forward. The work includes communications, hiring support, and preparation for ongoing staffing needs throughout the school year.

About Asheboro City Schools

Asheboro City Schools is a community school system in Asheboro, North Carolina, serving approximately 4,500 students. The district includes five elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a five-star early childhood program, and additional learning options designed to meet student needs. Learn more at www.asheboro.k12.nc.us.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

hello@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338

www.edustaff.org