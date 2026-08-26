Kim Page Consulting Launches The Right Next Move, a 90-Day Career Advancement Coaching Program

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kim Page Consulting, a Scottsdale-based career advancement and executive coaching practice, announces the launch of The Right Next Move, a 90-day private career advancement coaching program for successful mid- to senior-level professionals who have built strong careers but are questioning what advancement should look like next.

Kim Page, MSW, Career Advancement Coach and founder of Kim Page Consulting.

For some professionals, the right next move may be a promotion or a larger leadership role. For others, it may involve a different company, a new function or industry, greater compensation, more meaningful work, a career pivot, or building something of their own. The program is designed to help experienced professionals define what better means before committing to a new direction.

"Career advancement isn't always about moving up," said Kim Page, MSW, Career Advancement Coach and founder of Kim Page Consulting. "Sometimes it means moving over, moving out, or building something new. The question is whether your next move actually advances the career and life you want now."

Rather than beginning with job-search tactics, The Right Next Move starts by examining what is and is not working in a client's current career, what has changed, where the professional may be underutilized or underchallenged, and what conditions support their best work. Clients also assess the career capital they have accumulated, including expertise, accomplishments, leadership judgment, relationships, reputation, and credibility, and determine how that value can support what comes next.

The program follows five phases. Diagnose identifies what needs to change and what advancement means for the individual. Validate tests potential directions through market research, representative roles, compensation and credential research, conversations, and other real-world evidence. Position aligns the resume, LinkedIn presence, career messaging, and professional narrative with the target direction. Access develops a modern career advancement strategy using internal opportunities, target companies, recruiter relationships, networking, referrals, hiring-leader outreach, and selective applications. Move supports interviews, executive presence, transition messaging, compensation, negotiation, and offer evaluation.

The 90-day engagement combines career coaching, behavioral insight, career strategy, professional positioning, networking strategy, and AI-supported career-search tools. For professionals seeking career advancement coaching in Scottsdale, executive career coaching in Scottsdale, or executive job search coaching across the Phoenix area, the approach is designed around both internal advancement and external career opportunities.

Page brings more than 20 years of experience across executive coaching, career strategy, and organizational leadership development, along with a background in psychotherapy. A Master of Social Work and IFS Level 2-trained practitioner, she has advised and coached more than 600 leaders and professionals, including founders, CEOs, C-suite executives, vice presidents, senior directors, real estate and finance leaders, and business owners.

Because employer decisions and hiring timelines vary, the program does not guarantee that an outside employer will extend an offer within the 90-day engagement. Instead, it is designed to help clients determine what they want next, position themselves effectively, and actively pursue opportunities aligned with their definition of advancement.

"The goal isn't simply to find another job," Page said. "It's to advance into work that fits your talent, your ambition and the life you're building, and to know how to get there."

More information about The Right Next Move and career coaching for senior professionals is available at kimpage.consulting.

The Right Next Move is a 90-day private career advancement coaching program from Kim Page Consulting.

About Kim Page Consulting

Kim Page Consulting provides career advancement and executive coaching for successful mid- to senior-level professionals. Its work combines behavioral insight, career strategy, professional positioning, networking strategy, and practical tools to help professionals define and pursue the right next career move.

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https://kimpage.consulting