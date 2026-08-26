Happy National Dog Day! How Will You Celebrate?

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 26th is National Dog Day! National Dog Day celebrates all dogs and honors what our canine companions provide for us, our families, and our communities. Just like humans, different dogs love to be celebrated in different ways. How will you show your pup some extra love today?

Show some love. There are few better ways to spend quality time than showering your dog with love! Like humans, dogs require genuine love and attention to thrive. Always make your dog feel appreciated and at home. Today is a good day for an abundance of pets or extra special treat for your pup!

Spend time outdoors. Spending time outside is a sure way to enhance and solidify the human-canine bond. A trial, park walk, or hike in your area are all good options to explore. Don’t forget to pack a portable water dish and plenty of treats and always check in with your vet about your dog’s capacity for activity.

Learn something new. It turns out, old dogs CAN learn new tricks! A new skill is a great way to bond with your pup. This could be a new command or trying out a new dog sport. There are a variety of sports that all dogs can enjoy and plenty of opportunities to get involved. Whether training for fun or competing, there is so much to be proud of when you and your dog accomplish goals together.

Practice responsible dog ownership. The best way to show up for your dog every day is by being a responsible dog owner– that’s the commitment you make when you bring home a new canine companion. Take some time today to reflect on the immense joy and responsibility of owning a dog. What might you want to accomplish in the future for the well-being of your dog? You can explore some fun options like AKC Canine Good Citizen or AKC FIT DOG on akc.org

National Dog Day is all about celebrating the special bond between dogs and their people—and every eligible mixed-breed dog deserves the chance to be part of the fun. AKC Canine Partners® gives mixed-breed dogs and their owners opportunities to train, participate in dog sports and activities, earn recognition, and connect with a community that celebrates them.

This National Dog Day, celebrate your dog by taking the next step together. Enroll your eligible mixed-breed dog in AKC Canine Partners and discover all the ways you can learn, play and accomplish more together. And don’t forget to show off your special bond by entering the AKC Canine Partners Photo Contest!

The celebration comes at an exciting time for AKC Canine Partners, which is debuting a refreshed brand and renewed focus on welcoming eligible mixed-breed dogs and their owners into the AKC family. A new look, new opportunities and plenty of adventures await.

To learn more or enroll your dog, click here! To submit an entry to the photo contest, click here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: Kalila Sample

Phone: (212) 696 8343

Email: kalila.sample@akc.org