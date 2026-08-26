Bonaventure Breaks Ground on $93.3 Million Development, Largest in the Firm’s 26-Year History – Attain at Swift Creek

CHESTER, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonaventure, a Virginia-based, operator-led multifamily real estate investment management firm, today announced the groundbreaking of Attain at Swift Creek, a 344-unit Class A multifamily community at 6805 Greenyard Road in Chesterfield County’s Swift Creek submarket. The $93.3 million project is financed through a 40-year, fixed-rate HUD Section 221(d)(4) loan originated by Walker & Dunlop, with Bonaventure backing the project on its balance sheet during construction, while pursuing a long-term equity partner. First unit deliveries are expected in early 2028.

Attain at Swift Creek joins the growing Attain portfolio — marking the firm’s third Attain groundbreaking of 2026, following recent groundbreakings at Attain at Greenbrier in Chesapeake and Attain at Newtown in Norfolk. Together, the three developments will deliver nearly 950 Class A apartment homes, with a combined total investment of $246.2 million across Virginia, reflecting Bonaventure’s continued conviction in the state’s long-term fundamentals and its commitment to addressing housing demand through thoughtful, long-term investment. The three projects underscore the continued expansion of Bonaventure's ground-up development platform, which has developed and executed more than $1.3 billion in multifamily projects through an operator-led approach.

Attain is Bonaventure Development’s ground-up, Class A multifamily brand designed for renters who want a well-designed, well-located home at a more attainable price point. The Attain pipeline is concentrated in suburban Virginia along the I-95 and I-64 corridors — from Northern Virginia through Richmond and down to Hampton Roads. The community will offer a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences averaging 1,058 square feet, situated adjacent to Kroger-anchored retail with strong visibility along a major Chesterfield County corridor.

The project is the culmination of multi-year site control, entitlement, and predevelopment work by Bonaventure. The firm successfully rezoned 31 acres of the site in October 2023, secured site plan approval in September 2025, and closed on land acquisition alongside HUD Initial Endorsement in June 2026 — allowing construction to commence with long-term, fixed-rate financing in place from day one.

Built to Own. Structured for the Long Term.

Unlike merchant build-to-sell developers, Bonaventure builds to hold. The 40-year fixed-rate HUD Section 221(d)(4) loan originated by Walker & Dunlop provides both construction and permanent financing in a single, fully amortizing execution at a locked interest rate — the kind of long-duration debt that removes variable risk from day one and rewards patient ownership over cycles. KBS, Inc. serves as the general contractor, RBA Architects as the architect, and Timmons Group as the civil engineer. A property management partner will be announced ahead of lease-up.

“The best financing for a long-term owner is the kind that rewards patience — fixed rate, long duration, in place from day one,” said Chris Cobb, President of Bonaventure Development. “Swift Creek was years of site control and predevelopment work before a single shovel hit the ground. We build communities we intend to own, operate, and reinvest in for decades — and we structure our projects to make that possible.”

Cobb added, “Chesterfield County has quietly been one of the strongest housing markets in the country — sustained population growth, disciplined new supply, and employers that keep expanding. Swift Creek gives us the opportunity to bring 344 well-designed homes into that market and stay with the community for the long haul, which is the only way we know how to operate.”

About Bonaventure

Bonaventure is an operator-led real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily assets across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. With more than $2.9 billion in assets under management and a 26-year track record, Bonaventure combines deep real estate operating expertise with significant principal alignment, including more than $600 million invested alongside clients across its platform. The firm’s vertically integrated capabilities span development, asset management, property management, and design. With one of the industry’s largest HUD lending relationships and a predominantly fixed-rate, long-duration debt profile, Bonaventure is structured to manage risk across market cycles and to support investor objectives across income, capital preservation, and long-term ownership of multifamily real estate. The firm’s brand promise — Built to Perform. Structured to Withstand. — reflects its commitment to durable, institutional-quality real estate. For more information, visit bonaventure.com.

Media Contact:

Shreena Saheba, Akrete

shreena.saheba@akrete.com

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