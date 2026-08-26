Cash Flow Mike Launches Clear Path To Cash® to Help Financial Professionals Move From Reporting to Advisory

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cash Flow Mike, the San Antonio, Texas-based financial education brand built by advisor and author Mike Milan, announced this week that it has launched Clear Path To Cash Advisor, the flagship membership on his Clear Path To Cash® advisory platform, giving financial professionals a structured way to guide clients through cash flow decisions instead of only reporting on them.

Financial statements show what already happened. The harder moment comes when the business owner looks up and asks, ‘What do we do now?’ That is the point where reporting ends and advisory begins. Milan calls this Built For That Moment®, the idea at the center of Clear Path To Cash Advisor. The methodology starts with a client conversation to understand what matters to the business owner, then uses financial information and the Advisor's tools to identify the drivers of the numbers and determine the right next step.

Clear Path To Cash Advisor provides financial professionals with more than 25 financial and advisory tools, along with Milan's methodologies, structured education, and a defined advisory process. Members can bring real client situations to Milan and the team several times each week for help applying the methodology in the moment. Milan describes it as having himself available as part of an advisor's own team, the kind of human support that turns a set of tools into a working advisory practice.

"The report tells the client what happened," said Milan. "The real value starts when they look at you and ask, ‘What do we do now?’. That is the moment advisors have to be ready for. Clear Path To Cash Advisor gives them the tools, training, and support to understand what is really happening, explain it clearly, and help the client decide what to do next. That is what I mean by Built For That Moment®."

Milan, widely known as Cash Flow Mike, built that reputation over more than a decade teaching financial and advisory concepts to bankers, accountants, and business owners nationwide. A former Missouri State Trooper and Army National Guard veteran, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University before entering financial education full time. He is the author of The 7 Minute Conversation and Don't Be a D.U.M.B. Business Owner.

Financial professionals ready to move from reporting to advisory can start the seven-day trial of Clear Path To Cash Advisor at ClearPathToCash.com.

About Clear Path To Cash®

Clear Path To Cash® is Mike Milan's financial advisory platform. Its flagship Advisor membership gives accountants, bookkeepers, fractional chief financial officers, bankers, and business advisors access to more than 25 financial and advisory tools, education, live coaching, and a structured advisory process. Clear Path To Cash® was founded by Milan, known as Cash Flow Mike, as part of his mission to eliminate cash flow as a reason businesses fail. Learn more at ClearPathToCash.com.