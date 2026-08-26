Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine Kicks Off Back-to-School Sports Season Celebrating Nearly 30 Years of Elite-Level Care in Austin TX

Austin, TX., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer vacations wind down, school campuses come back to life and fall sports shift into high gear, athletes across Central Texas are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year. For nearly three decades, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine has been helping Austin athletes do exactly that—recover, prepare and perform at their best.

Led by father-son duo, Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. and Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. , Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine has established itself as a trusted destination for sports medicine in Austin, TX, serving everyone from elite collegiate and professional competitors to student-athletes, recreational athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals simply looking to stay in the game.

And as a new school year and athletic season begins, the clinic believes there may be no better time for athletes to make their physical health a priority.

“Summer is over and everyone is rolling back into Austin,” says Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. “My recommendation would be; let’s be Proactive, not Reactive! Stay ahead of your aches and pains to help avoid possible future injuries. Your body is a “self healing organism,” it just needs a little assistance sometimes. Clean diet, sleep, supportive shoes, core exercises, and an occasional therapy with competent therapists. We are here to help you finish 2026 STRONG!”

From Summer Sports to Fall Competition: Now Is the Time to Get Game-Ready

Summer in Austin means activity. Running, golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, strength training, Jiu Jitsu, baseball and countless outdoor activities keep athletes of all ages moving—but months of increased activity can also bring lingering soreness, overuse issues and injuries that should not be ignored.

At the same time, August marks the return of organized school and collegiate sports, with football, cross-country, soccer, volleyball and other fall programs ramping up practices, conditioning and competition.

That combination makes the end of summer an ideal opportunity to address nagging injuries, movement limitations or performance concerns before they become bigger problems.

For student-athletes in particular, the difference between beginning a season healthy and spending valuable time on the sidelines can be significant. Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine takes a personalized approach to helping athletes identify problems, recover effectively and prepare their bodies for the physical demands of their sport using state-of-the-art sports medicine technology .

Whether an athlete is preparing for a collegiate season, returning to high school competition, recovering from a summer injury or simply trying to improve mobility and performance, the clinic provides the same level of individualized attention it has brought to elite athletes for decades.

Nearly Three Decades of Sports Medicine Experience in Austin

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine's reputation has been built over nearly 30 years of working within Austin's highly competitive athletic community.

Founder Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C. has spent decades treating athletes and has maintained a longstanding relationship with University of Texas athletics, bringing experience from high-performance collegiate environments back to patients at the Austin clinic.

That legacy has grown with the addition of his son, Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. who previously served as a Sports Medicine Specialist and Team Chiropractor within the Texas Tech University athletic department. During his time there, Dr. Josh worked closely with Division I athletes, particularly in track and field, supporting athletes through the demands of championship-level competition.

Together, the father-son team represents a unique combination of decades of hands-on sports medicine experience and a new generation of performance-focused, evidence-based care.

Their experience extends across a wide spectrum of athletics, including football, baseball, track and field, golf, tennis, pickleball, Jiu Jitsu and other sports—giving the team an understanding of how different athletes move, train, compete and recover.

A State-of-the-Art Clinic Built for Athletes

Beyond experience, one of the hallmarks of Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is its commitment to bringing advanced sports medicine technologies and treatment options to everyday patients.

The Austin facility offers a comprehensive range of treatment modalities and rehabilitation technologies, including three different types of shockwave therapy, dry needling, neuroanatomical acupuncture, cryotherapy, spinal decompression, compression therapy, PEMF, laser therapy, Functional Movement Screens, corrective exercise, athletic & kinesiology taping, Neubie (DC & microcurrent), Cox flexion distraction, and their new revolutionary addition AEIR CO2 therapy.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, treatment plans are developed around the individual athlete, their injury, their sport and their goals.

For a collegiate athlete, that goal might mean returning to competition at a high level. For a high school athlete, it could mean addressing an injury before an important season begins. For a recreational runner, golfer, tennis player or pickleball enthusiast, it may simply mean moving comfortably and getting back to doing what they love.

The common denominator is the clinic's focus on helping patients move better, recover effectively and perform at their highest possible level.

The Same Standard of Care—From Elite Athletes to Everyday Austinites

One of the defining philosophies behind Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine has always been making high-level sports medicine care accessible beyond professional and collegiate athletics .

The same knowledge gained from decades around elite athletes is brought into the clinic for families and active individuals throughout Austin.

That approach has helped Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine develop deep roots within the local athletic community while earning the trust of generations of patients.

Nearly 30 years after opening its doors, the clinic continues to evolve—pairing the experience and reputation built by Dr. Bob Meyer with Dr. Josh Meyer's next-generation approach to sports rehabilitation and performance. Their catalog of patient testimonials are a testament to all their years of providing care and service within their local community.

“We take pride in our 500+, 5 STAR google reviews,” says Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. “We take our patients' health seriously and treat them as though they are family. We are honored to be part of their healthcare team, and their results are taken to heart. Whether it be sports, picking up your grandbaby, going for a morning jog; our goal is to help people enjoy living a life that is pain free.”

Don't Wait Until an Injury Puts You on the Sidelines

With fall practices beginning, school schedules returning and competitive seasons approaching, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is encouraging athletes and families to be proactive rather than waiting for discomfort or a minor injury to interfere with the season.

An issue that seemed manageable during the summer can become much more noticeable when training intensity increases. Likewise, athletes returning from a period of reduced activity may benefit from addressing movement limitations and existing concerns before returning to full-speed practices and competition.

For parents of student-athletes, collegiate competitors and Austin's rapidly growing community of recreational athletes, August offers a natural reset: address the injury , evaluate the body and enter the next season ready to perform.

After nearly three decades in Austin, Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine continues to demonstrate why athletes at every level have turned to the clinic for sports injury rehabilitation, recovery and performance-focused care.

From the summer athlete trying to get back on the golf course or pickleball court to the collegiate competitor preparing for another demanding season, the message is simple:

Don't start the season playing catch-up with your health. Start it ready.

About Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine is a sports medicine and rehabilitation clinic located in Austin, Texas, led by Dr. Bob Meyer, D.C., and Dr. Josh Meyer, D.C. With nearly three decades of experience, the clinic provides personalized, results-driven care for professional and collegiate athletes, student-athletes, recreational competitors and active individuals of all ages.

Combining advanced sports medicine technology, chiropractic care, injury rehabilitation and performance-focused treatment strategies, the team works to help patients recover from injuries, improve mobility and return to the activities and sports they love.

With extensive experience in collegiate athletics—including longstanding connections with the University of Texas and experience within the Texas Tech University athletic program—the Meyer team brings an elite-level sports medicine perspective into a welcoming Austin clinic designed to serve athletes at every level.

Athletes and families looking to prepare for the upcoming school and sports season are encouraged to schedule an appointment now.

Spinal Rehab & Sports Medicine

1301 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. A-240

Austin, TX. 78746

Phone: (512) 258-4425

Request an Appointment: SpinalRehabSportsMedicine.com





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