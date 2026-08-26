Cruel Summer: How Heat Can Turn Substance Use into a Medical Emergency

San Diego, CA., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From backyard barbecues and beach days to concerts and festivals, summer is often filled with social gatherings and an increase in drinking and drugs. Often coupled with outdoor activity, the combination of substance use and sun can lead to dangerous consequences.



As temperatures continue to rise, with the hottest months to come in August and September, the alcohol and drug rehab specialists at Shoreline Recovery Center are encouraging the public to take caution when it comes to drinking and using drugs in extreme heat.



The combination of dehydration, high temperatures and prolonged sun exposure can quickly lead to an increased risk of heatstroke, organ damage, as well as other serious health complications and life-threatening medical emergencies.



"Many people don't realize that combining substance use with extreme heat can significantly increase the risk of dehydration, fatigue and heatstroke,” said Shoreline Recovery Center Therapist Max Kubota.



Alcohol and drug use can mask the body's natural warning signs, making it more difficult to recognize these early symptoms of heat-related sickness.



"Summer is a season when people naturally gather to celebrate, relax, and enjoy time together," Kubota said. “What they often don’t realize is that the combination of heat and substance use can cause things to go wrong much faster.”



Drinking alcohol contributes to dehydration through fluid loss, making it more difficult for the body to regulate its temperature. As it worsens, so does the individual, becoming at greater risk for heat exhaustion, dizziness, confusion, and impaired coordination.



“This can affect people in a number of ways with accidents, injuries, even death,” Kubota said.



Additional concerns exist for specific drug use during hot weather, including stimulants such as cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and methamphetamine, all which contribute to raising the body’s core temperature, heart rate, and overall stress on the cardiovascular system.



High temperatures can further complicate these situations when overdose occurs by accelerating symptoms with often delayed recognition among friends or bystanders.



"Impaired judgment is a serious consequence of substance use," said Shoreline Recovery Center Clinical Director Mike Gallagher. "People underestimate how much water they need, ignore early signs of heat sickness, or make decisions that put themselves and others at risk."



Anyone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, including dizziness and confusion, excessive thirst, headache, nausea and rapid heartbeat should receive immediate emergency medical attention.



With summer still in full swing, Shoreline Recovery Center staff encourage everyone to make safety a priority by staying hydrated and avoiding substance use in extreme heat.



"Summer should be a time for memories, not medical emergencies," Gallagher said. "Make good choices, look out for friends and seek help when substance use begins to affect your health or relationships."





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