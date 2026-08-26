Wizeline Achieves AWS AI Services Competency with Agentic AI and Generative AI Specialization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology company providing AI-native product engineering services, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency, earning validated specializations in both Agentic AI and Generative AI. This recognition places Wizeline among a select group of globally validated AWS partners worldwide to hold the Agentic AI specialization, affirming the company's proven expertise in designing, building, and operating autonomous AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients.

The AWS AI Competency is awarded to partners that demonstrate deep technical proficiency, rigorous security and operational standards, and a track record of successful customer implementations. Achieving both the Agentic AI and Generative AI specializations validates Wizeline's end-to-end capabilities across the full spectrum of enterprise AI, from generative AI foundations to production-grade autonomous systems that can perceive, reason, and act independently across complex business workflows.

Together with its existing AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, these new specializations expand Wizeline’s portfolio of validated AWS recognitions. This breadth of technical validation reflects Wizeline's deep technical alignment with AWS services and reinforces its proven ability to drive cross-industry impact for enterprise clients.

"This recognition from AWS is a meaningful validation of the technical depth and delivery excellence our teams bring to every client engagement," said Inés Casares, CEO of Wizeline. "Our partnership with AWS is central to how we help enterprises move from AI experimentation to real, agent-driven business transformation. Achieving both the Agentic AI and Generative AI specializations signals to the market that Wizeline has the talent, the expertise, and the proven track record to lead clients through this next phase of AI adoption with confidence."

"You don't get this competency by claiming expertise. You get it by proving it, project by project, client by client," said Andy Eyherabide, CAIO of Wizeline. "So this is proof of what our teams have already built: the depth to design and operate agentic AI systems, and the discipline to turn that into real business value for clients. We embed directly alongside our clients, applying these tools hands-on to solve their hardest problems. We’re not just deploying technology, we’re building outcomes."

A Deep and Differentiated AWS Partnership

Wizeline's AWS AI Competency recognition reflects a partnership with significant depth and breadth . Wizeline brings more than 120 enterprise projects built on AWS infrastructure, along with a validated AWS Media and Entertainment Competency that underscores its domain expertise in one of the most demanding and rapidly evolving industry verticals. The company has developed productized AI accelerators available directly through AWS Marketplace, giving enterprise clients faster access to proven, production-ready solutions.

Wizeline holds more than 50 individual AWS certifications across its teams, including AI Practitioner and Generative AI Developer at the Professional level, reflecting a sustained organizational commitment to technical excellence. The company also holds AWS Lambda Delivery and AWS CloudFormation Delivery designations, representing AWS-validated capability for serverless compute and infrastructure as code at enterprise scale.

"This achievement strengthens an already deep and productive partnership with AWS, and it is particularly meaningful for our media and entertainment clients who are navigating some of the most complex AI transformation challenges in any industry," said Gino Bautista, Global Director of Client Solutions and Partnerships at Wizeline. "Together with AWS, we are delivering AI-powered software development lifecycle capabilities that are purpose-built for enterprise scale."

About Wizeline

Wizeline is a global technology services provider that helps businesses build and scale digital products, leveraging deep expertise across product engineering, data, and AI. Wizeline partners with organizations to accelerate transformation, improve outcomes, and build future-ready capabilities. Learn more: https://www.wizeline.ai/.

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