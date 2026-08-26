Addressing Mental Health Disparities for Minorities

San Diego, CA., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, a lack of diversity among mental health providers who reflect the cultural backgrounds and languages of their patients, remains a significant barrier to equitable care for historically underserved communities.



Addressing these disparities begins with culturally responsive care—an approach that respects and incorporates each person's cultural background, identity, language, and lived experiences throughout the treatment process.



Park Mental Health Treatment of San Diego experts are raising awareness about the importance of having an ongoing conversation that includes therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists regarding fair access to mental health care for minorities.



"Meaningful change begins with intentional dialogue," said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers. "When we openly discuss the barriers that prevent individuals from seeking care, we create opportunities to build trust, expand access, and provide support for everyone when it comes to prioritizing mental health."



Learning about culturally responsive care helps reduce stigma surrounding mental illness in minorities and creates a better understanding of the systemic obstacles they face.

The Black, Indigenous, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities don’t see themselves reflected in the healthcare system.



“That means these populations are less likely to seek mental health support due to fear of professionals not being competent or trustworthy,” Weathers said. “We have to do better and that starts with learning about our own biases.”



Whether cultural, financial or rooted in stigma, this demographic has behavioral health care needs that aren’t being met, resulting in unnecessary, increased health risks.



“Affirming people’s identities allows them to heal,” Weathers said. “Our society often confuses vulnerability with weakness. To be vulnerable takes risks and that is a sign of strength.”



Offering culturally responsive care recognizes that an individual's background, values, spiritual beliefs, identity and lived experiences influence how they view mental health treatment.



By incorporating this practice, providers build trust in these underserved communities, reducing barriers to access, engagement and acceptance.

“Mental illness exists in all communities no matter what race, culture or gender,” Weathers said. The more we normalize mental health struggles, the more those who are struggling will reach out for support.”



Increasing culturally responsive care is critical when it comes to ensuring that effective treatment and support represents equal opportunity.



“To heal mentally, we need to work to create systematic change over and over and over again,” Weathers said. "Everyone deserves access to mental health treatment that’s compassionate, inclusive, and responsive to their individual experiences.”



National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is recognized annually in July to highlight the mental health needs of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.





Media Contact:

C.A.M.P. Public Relations

info@camppublicrelations.com

www.CampPR.com