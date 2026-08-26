SYVIC Opens Public Sign-Up for U.S. Civic-Tech Initiative Exploring AI and Public Representation





SYVIC launches public sign-up to explore if AI can amplify everyday citizens' voices.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYVIC, a U.S. civic-technology initiative based in Las Vegas , Nevada, has opened public sign-up at SYVIC.ai, inviting Americans to share their views on what is working in their lives, what is not, and what they would like to see government do differently.

The initiative is beginning with a simple premise: before attempting to develop solutions, it should first listen to the people those solutions are intended to serve.

Americans who register can submit their thoughts and priorities through SYVIC.ai. According to the initiative, those submissions will be used to identify areas where people agree, where they disagree, and which issues matter most to participants. Direct conversations with the SYVIC system are expected to become available to registered participants during a later phase.

SYVIC is not a political party, campaign, or candidate. The initiative does not endorse candidates, instruct people how to vote, or present a predetermined political platform. Instead, it is exploring whether artificial intelligence could provide a new way for large numbers of people to communicate their views and priorities.

Its stated goal is simple: Work Less. Live Better.

“The reason I joined the SYVIC movement is simple: it starts by listening,” said Alan Levy, founder of the AI agent platform Eavesdrop and an early SYVIC supporter. “I don’t want another politician telling me what I should want. I want to tell SYVIC what matters to me — and I believe everyone else should be able to do the same.”

At the center of the initiative is a deliberately provocative question: Could AI help represent the views of large numbers of Americans?

SYVIC is not proposing an AI candidate for the 2028 election. Instead, the initiative is exploring a narrower question: whether AI can listen to large numbers of people simultaneously, organize their input, identify common concerns and differences, and provide a clearer picture of what people say they need from their government.

The idea is based on the growing ability of artificial intelligence systems to process and organize large amounts of information and communicate with people individually.

“AI gives us the ability to listen at a scale that wasn’t possible before,” said Deon Schwabsky, founder of NewsGPT and an early SYVIC supporter. “A politician can’t personally listen to a million people. AI can. The exciting question is whether we can use that ability to understand what people actually need — and help the government make their lives better.”

SYVIC acknowledges that using AI in a civic or governmental context raises significant questions.

Among them are who controls the technology, how people can evaluate whether an AI system is operating fairly, how its performance could be independently audited, how personal information should be protected, and who should be accountable when an AI system makes a mistake.

The initiative says these questions are central to the project rather than issues to be addressed later. Any meaningful use of AI to help facilitate public input, according to SYVIC, would require transparency, accountability, appropriate safeguards, and a way for people to understand how their information is being used.

SYVIC also says it welcomes disagreement with the concept. People who believe AI should have no role in government or public representation are invited to participate and express those concerns alongside people who are interested in exploring the possibilities.

Rather than beginning with a pre-written policy platform, SYVIC says it intends to use public participation to help determine what the initiative becomes.

The public sign-up represents the first phase of that process.

By collecting input directly from participants, SYVIC aims to explore whether technology can help create a broader and more continuous channel for people to communicate their concerns, priorities, and ideas.

The initiative says its approach is not intended to replace elected officials or existing democratic institutions. Instead, it is exploring whether AI could eventually help improve how public input is gathered, understood, and communicated.

“Listening is the starting point,” SYVIC says. “The first question is not what people should believe. It is what people actually believe, what they need, and what they want to change.”

Public sign-up is now open at SYVIC.ai.

About SYVIC

SYVIC is a U.S. civic-technology initiative based in Las Vegas, Nevada, exploring whether artificial intelligence could help the government listen more closely to people and better understand their everyday concerns and priorities.

The initiative is beginning by listening to the people who sign up and submit their views. Its stated goal is: Work Less. Live Better.

Media Contact:

Alan Levy

SYVIC Media Relations

media@syvic.ai

c/o Gerber and Co

1880 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA 90067

SYVIC.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e32434f-2c8d-4769-af4f-bd72629ae169