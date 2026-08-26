CrowdMatch Opens Public Waitlist for Dating App Where the Crowd Does the Matching





CrowdMatch logo introducing a crowd-based dating model ahead of its NYC launch.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdMatch, a dating app built around crowd-based matchmaking , has opened its public waitlist at crowdmatch.ai ahead of its planned launch in New York City.

The platform takes a different approach to online dating by asking members to make simple match-or-not decisions based on photographs rather than profiles, bios, job titles, or lengthy descriptions of interests and personalities.

Before receiving a profile of their own, each new member answers whether three pairs of people appear to be a match. The process then turns the question back toward the member, allowing other participants to provide their own independent impressions.

CrowdMatch says the concept is based on a behavior that already happens naturally among friends. Someone shares a photograph with a group chat, friends offer their opinions, and those reactions can influence how the person views a potential match. CrowdMatch is designed to create a structured environment around that familiar interaction.

“Everyone already does this,” said Alan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of CrowdMatch. “The screenshot goes into the group chat, and three friends have an opinion before you’ve put the phone down. Nobody had built anywhere to do it properly, so we did.”

The platform does not assign members numerical attractiveness scores or public rankings. CrowdMatch says there are no leaderboards, compatibility percentages, personality quizzes, or public statistics attached to individual members. Members also do not see how any particular person voted on them.

The company says these design choices are intended to keep the experience focused on individual match decisions rather than turning dating into a competition based on scores or rankings.

CrowdMatch is also introducing a brief pause before voting becomes available after a question appears. According to the company, the feature is intended to encourage members to consider each pairing rather than immediately tapping through a large number of decisions.

“An honest opinion about a photo is the most useful thing in dating and the hardest thing to come by,” Levy said. “Most people who care about us are far too polite. A room full of people who mean well and have nothing to lose is a very different thing.”

The company says privacy, consent, and moderation are being considered as part of the platform's launch requirements. Members choose which photographs they submit, while CrowdMatch says its rules and privacy terms will be made available through crowdmatch.ai.

CrowdMatch will initially launch in New York City, with Android planned to be available at launch and an iOS version expected to follow.

The company says the New York launch will provide an initial market for testing the crowd-based matchmaking model and gathering feedback from early users.

The public waitlist is now open at crowdmatch.ai.

About CrowdMatch

CrowdMatch is a dating app in which members vote on whether two people appear to be a match, using photographs as the primary basis for each decision. Founded in 2026 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company is preparing to launch in New York City.

CrowdMatch is operated by North Star Harbor Technologies LLC.

More information is available at crowdmatch.ai.

Media Contact:

Alan Levy

CrowdMatch Media Relations

media@crowdmatch.ai

c/o Gerber and Co

1880 Century Park East, E Second Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90067

crowdmatch.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca81a1cf-6834-4ba2-a322-46cad0fc1d5f