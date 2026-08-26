Piva Capital Expands Investment Team with Deep Energy and Industrial Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piva Capital, a venture capital firm financing industrial innovation, today announced new additions to its investment team that strengthen the firm’s ability to identify, underwrite, and scale companies transforming energy and industry. Sushil Purohit , Group CEO of global clean energy company Gentari and former President of Wärtsilä Energy, has joined Piva as Venture Partner. Additionally, Lee Larson has been promoted to Principal, while Julie Barger and Genevieve Hummer are joining the investment team this month.

The expansion adds senior operating leadership, proven investment judgment, and new experience across industrial technology, energy systems, and infrastructure commercialization. Together, the additions deepen Piva’s expertise as the firm backs companies from technical breakthroughs through commercialization.

“Building consequential industrial companies requires more than recognizing promising technology,” said Ricardo Angel, CEO and Managing Partner of Piva Capital. “It requires understanding complex markets, identifying credible paths to adoption, and helping founders navigate the operating and commercial decisions that determine whether an innovation can scale. Sushil, Lee, Julie, and Genevieve strengthen each of those capabilities and add to the momentum of an already exceptional team.”

Global Operating Experience

Sushil Purohit brings nearly three decades of experience building and leading energy businesses across more than 70 countries. As Group CEO of Gentari, he leads an integrated clean energy company spanning renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility. Previously, he spent more than 24 years at Wärtsilä Corporation, ultimately serving as President of Wärtsilä Energy, Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Corporation and a member of its Board of Management. During his tenure, Wärtsilä became a leader in grid-balancing power generation and large-scale energy storage, and Purohit launched a services business focused on commercially viable decarbonization.

As Venture Partner, Purohit will advise Piva’s investment team and portfolio companies on commercialization, strategic partnerships, organizational growth and expansion into global energy and industrial markets.

“Breakthrough technology becomes consequential when they win customers, attract capital and scale across markets, and Piva brings that commercial discipline to industrial innovation,” said Purohit. “I look forward to working with the team and helping its founders turn technical advantage into durable, market-leading businesses.”

Proven Investment Leadership

Lee Larson’s promotion recognizes his growing leadership across Piva’s investment strategy, diligence and portfolio work. He joined the firm as an investor in 2024 after participating in Piva’s Summer Associate Program in 2023. He supports portfolio companies such as Planted Solar, VEIR, and INERATEC spanning industries including energy, AI infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization.

Before joining Piva, Larson led the environmental impact due diligence team at TPG Rise Climate and worked in management consulting at Boston Consulting Group and Deloitte. His background combines climate technology expertise with deep analytical skills and experience in energy and industrial markets.

“The companies we support are solving complex problems where technology, infrastructure, and end customers have to advance together,” said Larson. “I’m excited for the opportunity to take on greater responsibility at Piva and to continue working alongside founders building the systems that will define the next generation of energy and industrial progress.”

Expanding Piva’s Investment Bench

Piva is also adding two investors with complementary experience at the commercialization edge of climate and industrial technology.

Julie Barger returns to Piva after serving as a Summer Associate in 2025. She recently completed her MBA at the Wharton School, where she focused on finance and energy. Previously at Breakthrough Energy, she worked with early-stage climate companies on go-to-market, strategy, partnerships and fundraising, and supported broader strategic initiatives across the organization. At Piva, she will contribute across sourcing, diligence, sector research, and portfolio support, with an initial focus on energy and industrial technologies.

Genevieve Hummer joins Piva from Trellis Climate, Prime Coalition’s catalytic capital program for first-of-a-kind climate infrastructure. As a Senior Associate, she focused on financing climate technologies moving from demonstration to deployment. A 2025–2026 Harvard Business School Leadership Fellow, Hummer brings experience across emerging technology and early project deployments. At Piva, she will support investment evaluation and portfolio companies scaling toward commercial adoption.

“The strength of an investment firm is ultimately the quality and range of judgment around the table,” Angel said. “We are building a team that can understand breakthrough technologies, see around market transitions and work alongside founders through the defining stages of company building. These additions make Piva better equipped to do each of those things.”

About Piva

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm financing industrial innovation across the early and growth stages. Drawing on decades of experience in energy and infrastructure investing, Piva works closely with founders to commercialize and scale hardware, software and integrated solutions that make critical industries more resilient, efficient, and productive. The firm combines technical and commercial expertise with a global network of partners and professionals spanning more than 90 countries and six continents. Learn more at Piva.vc.

Contact:

piva@launchsquad.com

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