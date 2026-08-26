VyOS Powers Spicer Group's Cisco-to-Open-Source Network Transformation

POWAY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced a new customer success story featuring Spicer Group, a US-based professional services firm providing engineering, land surveying, and community planning services across 26 states, and how the company replaced its Cisco-based networking stack with VyOS to modernize branch networking across its distributed operations.

With 380 employees across 16 office locations, Spicer Group depends on reliable connectivity to support its engineering and infrastructure projects. Its branch network currently connects 13 sites back to a central location over EPLAN circuits.

As the organization expanded, its existing Cisco environment presented growing licensing costs, limited flexibility for Linux-style scripting and automation, and greater dependence on proprietary hardware and vendor-controlled infrastructure. Spicer Group wanted a networking platform that could scale with its branch footprint while giving its IT team more direct control over how the network was operated and evolved.

VyOS provided that alternative. Network Administrator Michael Doan had already used VyOS in production at a previous organization, with experience dating back to VyOS 1.1.7. Based on that experience, Spicer Group migrated its branch routing infrastructure to VyOS running on bare-metal x86 white-box hardware.

Today, VyOS supports routing across 13 branch sites. The deployment combines:

OSPF-based dynamic routing across the distributed branch network

Bare-metal deployment on commodity x86 hardware

Centralized connectivity over EPLAN circuits

A consistent CLI-first operational model backed by full Linux access

Linux-native scripting and automation without proprietary tooling dependencies



The deployment has scaled from its initial footprint to 13 sites without requiring architectural redesign. Spicer Group is also evaluating VyOS 1.5 and Vector Packet Processing (VPP) in the lab as it explores higher-throughput networking and future cloud deployments.

“Spicer Group shows that enterprises can move beyond proprietary networking without compromising the stability and operational capabilities they rely on,” said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. “By moving from Cisco to VyOS, the team gained greater control over its branch network and the flexibility to evolve toward automation, higher-performance data planes, and cloud networking.”

"We replaced Cisco with VyOS, and the network has grown with the business ever since. It's stable, it's flexible, and when I want to do something custom, nothing stands in the way. That's exactly what I need from a network platform," said Michael Doan, Network Administrator at Spicer Group.

Spicer Group is now preparing for its next phase with VyOS, including an upgrade to VyOS 1.5, continued VPP testing, and expansion into public cloud environments.

For more information about VyOS for enterprise branch networking and migration options, contact us at sales@vyos.io .

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.