Inauguration of the Héritage Champlain Pathway: the conclusion of an exceptional project

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) inaugurated the Héritage Champlain Pathway this morning, in the presence of Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard–Saint-Lambert. This new public space marks the culmination of the original Champlain Bridge deconstruction project. The result of several years of planning, innovation, and collaboration, this pathway is the most visible legacy of a project that turned a major infrastructure at the end of its useful life into a lasting contribution to the community.

The technical challenges posed by the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge were unprecedented in Canada. Carried out on the St. Lawrence River, in a sensitive urban and natural environment, this project has shown that it is possible to deconstruct a major infrastructure responsibly while generating positive benefits. With an initial total budget of $400 million, the final project costs totalled $345.1 million. They include the deconstruction work, which was completed in accordance with the $225.7-million envelope, as well as 12 research and development projects, a number of environmental protection measures, professional services, and other elements, not to mention the Héritage Champlain Pathway.

Although he was unable to attend the event, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs, wished to highlight the significance of this achievement through the following statement: “The Champlain Heritage Pathway is a new public space that will make a tangible contribution to the quality of life of Montrealers. We are proud to provide the community with additional opportunities for active transportation, as well as a place to gather and strengthen the ties that connect us, while preserving the memory and significance of the original Champlain Bridge.”



“With today’s inauguration, JCCBI once again demonstrates its ability to successfully deliver major infrastructure projects. The new Héritage Champlain Pathway completes the large-scale deconstruction project of the original Champlain Bridge by providing a lasting legacy that promotes discovery and active transportation for the people of Montréal and Brossard,” said Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard—Saint-Lambert.

“With this inauguration, we are celebrating our ambition to turn the disappearance of a key structure for Montréal into a lasting legacy for current and future generations. The Héritage Champlain Pathway reflects our commitment to carry out infrastructure projects differently, by combining innovation, sustainable development, and concrete benefits for the public. Today, we proudly mark the conclusion of the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge, an achievement for our team as well as for the many suppliers, partners, experts, researchers, and organizations involved. I would like to acknowledge their contribution to the success of this project and sincerely thank them,” said Sandra Martel, Engineer and Chief Executive Officer of JCCBI.

A lasting legacy for the community

The Héritage Champlain Pathway was built on lands freed up by the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge. Covering three sectors—Île des Sœurs, the Seaway Dike, and Brossard—the Pathway now offers the public green spaces featuring rest areas, pedestrian pathways, and cycling paths, in addition to a belvedere built with components from the bridge, and interpretive panels highlighting the heritage and biodiversity of the sites. These spaces, where piers from the original bridge have also been preserved, will be new places of commemoration, discovery, and relaxation for the community, while also encouraging active mobility.

Deconstructing in the era of sustainable development

The Héritage Champlain Pathway marks the conclusion of the major project to deconstruct the original Champlain Bridge, carried out in accordance with key sustainable development principles. Notable achievements include:

96% of materials from the deconstruction of the bridge were reused or recycled;

100% of materials were tracked and traced;

A number of aquatic and shoreline habitats were restored or improved.

12 research and development projects helped advance knowledge of infrastructure;

11 bridge material reuse projects were selected across the country, aiming to give a second life to nearly 200 structural components;

as well as several other initiatives.





This exemplary approach recently received international Envision Gold recognition, awarded by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, which evaluates projects based on 64 criteria related to quality of life, governance, responsible use of resources, protection of the natural environment, and infrastructure resilience.

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About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978. It is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

Media contact:

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Telephone: 450-651-8771

Email: Contact Us form

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e99c30db-768e-40d9-adc2-c4d3af6c9126