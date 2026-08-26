INE Launches eIAMA Certification to Help Organizations Build Practical Identity and Access Management Skills

Cary, NC, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As identity continues to become the foundation of modern cybersecurity, INE, a leading global provider of hands-on technical training and certifications, today announced the launch of the Certified Identity & Access Management Associate (eIAMA) certification. Designed for today's cybersecurity and IT professionals, eIAMA validates the practical skills required to implement, operate, troubleshoot, and secure identity and access management (IAM) controls across modern enterprise environments.

Identity has evolved beyond user authentication to become a critical security control supporting Zero Trust architectures, cloud adoption, privileged access management, and regulatory compliance. As organizations modernize their identity infrastructure, the demand for professionals who can operationalize IAM technologies has grown significantly.

The eIAMA certification was developed to help close that skills gap through a vendor-neutral, hands-on learning path that emphasizes real-world implementation rather than product-specific administration.

"Identity is no longer just an IT function—it's the control plane for modern cybersecurity," said Tracy Wallace, Director of Content Development at INE. "Organizations need professionals who can do more than explain IAM concepts. They need practitioners who can implement secure authentication, troubleshoot federation issues, manage identity lifecycles, and validate access controls in production environments. eIAMA was built to develop and validate those practical capabilities."

Unlike training focused on a single platform or identity provider, eIAMA prepares candidates to work across the technologies, workflows, and security principles that underpin enterprise identity programs. The certification covers the full identity lifecycle, including:

Identity architecture and lifecycle management

Authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and federation

Authorization and access policy design

Privileged access and service identity security

IAM monitoring, incident response, and governance

Audit readiness and compliance reporting.

The certification is designed for a broad range of technical professionals, including identity and access management administrators, security engineers, systems administrators, SOC analysts, cloud administrators, and infrastructure teams responsible for implementing and supporting secure access across hybrid environments. It also supports organizations looking to build shared IAM capability across technical teams as part of broader Zero Trust and cybersecurity workforce development initiatives.

The eIAMA certification and learning path is available beginning today, August 26, 2026.

To learn more about the Certified Identity & Access Management Associate (eIAMA), visit: https://ine.com/security/certifications/eiama-certification



About INE

INE is the premier provider of online networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT infrastructure training and certifications. Through expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, and practical learning paths, INE helps individuals and organizations build the technical skills needed to succeed in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Serving Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and IT professionals worldwide, INE is committed to developing real-world expertise that prepares learners for today's most demanding technical roles.

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