ShowMojo Finds Residential Leasing Market Is Clearing, But Not Recovering, in Second Quarter 2026 Market Analysis

CLAYMONT, Del., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo , a top Leasing Automation™ platform designed for residential property managers, released its Second Quarter 2026 Data Talk, a quarterly U.S. residential leasing market trend report covering data collected from more than 1.7 million leased units and 80 million leads over the past 8 years.

The Second Quarter 2026 Data Talk found that time on market reduced nationally, saw notable differences in the adoption of self-guided tours across regions, quantified the impact of accurate pricing of rental units, and demonstrated the critical importance of instant responses to prospective renters.

Here is a summary of residential leasing trends for the second quarter of 2026:

The Market Is Clearing, Not Recovering

ShowMojo’s analysis suggests that the rental market is clearing, not recovering. Rental velocity rebounded in Q2 2026 with homes leasing in an average of 32.76 days, the fastest spring leasing pace recorded since 2022. However, national rents remain down (-0.9%) year-over-year at $1,867, proving that faster turnover is primarily driven by market-clearing pricing rather than a recovery in demand. While most of the country saw accelerated activity, the Midwest saw leasing slow compared to the prior year.

Self-Guided Tours Continue to Boom Where SFH Rentals Are Big

The ShowMojo Second Quarter 2026 Data Talk report found that self-guided tours are more than twice as common in the South region as in the North. This trend is directly tied to the percentage of single-family home (SFH) stock in each region, with the South currently leading in both SFH rentals and self-guided tour volume.

Poor Pricing Greatly Increases Time on Market

Across all U.S. regions, ShowMojo data confirms a direct correlation between pricing accuracy and time on market, emphasizing that incorrect pricing at launch doubles the time on market (51–58 days vs. 24–29 days). The region with the steepest mispricing penalty was the Southeast, where mispriced units sit on the market 2.30 times longer (56 days vs. 24 days) than those priced correctly from the start.

24/7 Speed Is Everything for Lead Conversion

The findings show that immediate responses are a stabilizing factor for the leasing funnel, particularly when lead volume is low. By implementing Leasing Automation systems, like ShowMojo’s award-winning virtual inbound assistant, Mo , property managers can reply to prospect inquiries within minutes, with instant information and scheduling capabilities.

"Nearly two-thirds of all renter inquiries arrive on weeknights or weekends, but the data shows you can’t wait until the morning to respond,” says Vanessa Anderson, CEO of ShowMojo. "Most renters lease with the first company that engages with them, making immediate, automated engagement the defining factor for success."

For more insights, download the Q2 2026 Data Talk eBook .

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