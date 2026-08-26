Rupert Grint to Reprise Film Role of “Ron Weasley” in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloody Brilliant! Ron Weasley is back. The Producers of the record-breaking hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced today that Rupert Grint, who charmed audiences worldwide on-screen as “Ron Weasley” in all eight blockbuster Harry Potter films as part of the “Golden Trio,” will join the Broadway production at the Lyric Theatre in the same iconic role he made famous on screen. Click here to download photo and video materials.

Nearly two decades after filming wrapped on the final Harry Potter film, the actor who brought “Ron Weasley” to life on screen with effortless humor and immense heart will appear as “Ron Weasley” for 17 weeks beginning Tuesday, February 2, 2027, and continuing through Sunday, May 30, 2027.

To see Mr. Grint return to the role of “Ron Weasley” live at the Lyric Theatre, fans can sign up for first access to tickets at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com through Monday, August 31st at 5:59 p.m. ET, which will unlock entry to the pre-sale on Tuesday, September 1st at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11 a.m. ET.

Rupert Grint said, “Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life. There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting.

“The first time I saw Cursed Child onstage, I was blown away and I can’t wait to set foot back on Platform 9 ¾ and pick up where I left off. I am overjoyed to join this exceptional cast and crew at the Lyric Theatre this winter.”

In a joint statement, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said, “Rupert Grint’s performance as Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films defined for generations what it meant to be a loyal and brave friend even in the face of adversity and hardship. We, along with all the wizarding world fans around the globe, watched Rupert grow up through his portrayal of Ron while preserving the qualities at the very heart of the character – his humor, his bravery, and of course, that unmistakably cheeky grin – like an invisible thread woven throughout the years.

“In joining our extraordinary company onstage at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, Rupert is not simply revisiting a role from his past. He is continuing a journey he began as a child and carrying it forward with all the life and experience he has gained since filming concluded, including a career that has taken him from film to television to acclaimed stage work on both Broadway and the West End. His return creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child carries forward.

“We feel enormously privileged not only to welcome a world-class actor to our Broadway company, but to welcome back the actor who made Ron Weasley so beloved.”

As previously announced, Tom Felton, who appeared alongside Mr. Grint in the Harry Potter films as “Draco Malfoy,” continues in the role he originated through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

More About Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint has established himself as a versatile actor across film, television, and theater.

Grint most recently starred in Hanna Bergholm’s film Nightborn which premiered at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, and was released by IFC. The film follows a couple who move into an isolated house deep in the Finnish forest to start a family and after the birth of their son, their joy is overshadowed by a chilling suspicion about their newborn, causing a rift as they grapple with the disturbing truth. Next, Grint will star in Paramount Pictures’ highly anticipated film Ebenezer which will open in theaters on November 13.

Previously, Grint starred in M. Night Shyamalan's “Servant,” which ran for four seasons on Apple TV. Additionally, he starred in M. Night’s feature Knock at the Cabin - which opened at number one at the box office, and Guillermo del Toro's anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities” which aired on Netflix. Grint’s other notable credits include the features Wild Target opposite Emily Blunt and Bill Nighy and CBGB opposite Alan Rickman as well as the series “Snatch,” and “Sick Note.”

On stage, Grint made his Broadway debut in the original production of It’s Only a Play, opposite Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane. In the UK, he made his West End debut in the production of Jez Butterworth’s acclaimed play Mojo, starring as the lead opposite Ben Whishaw.

Additionally, in August 2025, Grint was featured in Ed Sheeran's music video “A Little More.”

Grint is best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, which collectively have grossed over $7.7 billion worldwide at the box office.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented onstage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 14 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Tokyo, The Netherlands and across North America on tour.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $532 million total sales and over 4.1 million tickets sold. It’s also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey – one that draws Harry, Ron and Hermione, the oldest and best of friends, back together and has the power to change the past and future forever.

Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen onstage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

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