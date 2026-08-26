Cygnus Metals Limited: CAML H1 Filings

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) (Cygnus) announces that the unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (H1 Interim Report) of Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML), together with the associated management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the H1 Filings) have been released and made publicly available under Cygnus’ corporate profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca (SEDAR+). The H1 Interim Report will also be available on CAML’s website at https://www.centralasiametals.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/ and the London Stock Exchange website at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/stock/CAML/central-asia-metals-plc/company-page.

This announcement is being disseminated in connection with the proposed transaction under which CAML will acquire 100% of the shares of Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme) and as a condition to the exemptive relief granted by the Canadian securities commissions from having to include any interim financial filings with the Scheme Booklet at the time of its filing and mailing (Exemptive Relief). Pursuant to the Exemptive Relief, Cygnus was required to, among other things, press release when the H1 Filings are made available and make them available under its profile on SEDAR+ at least 21 days prior to the Cygnus shareholders meeting at which the Scheme will be considered and voted upon, which is to be held at 2:00pm (AWST) on 18 September 2026.

A Cygnus shareholder who has submitted a proxy form in respect of the Scheme, and who wishes to revoke such proxy form after reviewing the H1 Filings should refer to the Scheme Booklet for further details and instructions on how to do so.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the board of directors of Cygnus Metals Limited.

David Southam

Executive Chairman

T: +61 8 6118 1627

E: info@cygnusmetals.com Media:

Paul Armstrong

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474



