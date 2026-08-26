Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Announces $10.845M Raised Fast As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New viral crypto Pepeto has announced its raise passing $10.626M, with the current stage close to selling out, just as the market hunts for the best crypto to buy now. Pepeto is on every single crypto news feed for presale watchers, and accelerating just at the right moment, where the Bitcoin price prediction targets a record level. A raise that big shows the belief inside this project, and how smart money is expecting a new Shiba Inu here.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Raise Lands as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Points to the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Pepeto announced its raise at the exact moment the crypto market turned green. Bitcoin just jumped to nearly $80,000, its sharpest one-month climb this year, per Exchange Rates UK . And a move like that changes what analysts believe is possible: the same report shows Bernstein holding a Bitcoin price prediction of $150,000, almost double today's price.



Can Bitcoin really hit that target? Yes, Because of what sits under the move. Per CoinDCX , Bitcoin now trades well above its 200-day average, the line that separates bear markets from bull markets, and when a recovery clears that line with room to spare, it usually keeps running. This one cleared it with room. So the bull cycle is here.

Now the honest math. From $80,000 to $150,000 is not even a double on an asset worth $1.58 trillion, a fine year for whoever is willing to invest a million or more, nothing for smaller investors, as 5k would turn into 10K in best case scenarios. So if the biggest coin can only double, where do life-changing returns come from? Every cycle gives one answer: early presales with no massive market cap limitations.

Pepeto Raises $10.845M With a Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange as the Bitcoin Price Breaks Out

Pepeto has announced $10.626M raised, and that number is why many now call it the best early opportunity of 2026. Think back to the last cycle. Everyone knows someone who put a small amount into Shiba Inu early and turned it into big returns, more than any large caps could do, and everyone remembers deciding to wait. That is the moment this section is about, because it is happening again, and this time it is still early. On X, Telegram, and Reddit, talk around Pepeto multiplies with no paid promotion, whales read the pattern early, and $10.626M sits inside.

A meme coin at heart, but under it sits a complete trading platform: an exchange with zero fees, an AI layer screening every contract, coverage across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and usage after launch paying the earliest wallets, all audited by SolidProof before the first token sold. A former Binance executive sits on the team, so the excitement stands on credibility.



One comparison settles everything: Shiba Inu created fortunes while carrying zero products. Pepeto brings the same viral fire with a live exchange on top, so how could it do less than SHIB?

Conclusion

Pepeto has announced its biggest number while crypto news confirms the bull cycle daily, and the Bitcoin price prediction of $150,000 shows the limit: Bitcoin minted its millionaires when the coin sold for hundreds of dollars, and near $80,000 on a $1.58 trillion valuation, that story cannot repeat. The next millionaires come from somewhere smaller and earlier.

And according to every data discussed inside the article, Pepeto project looks solid, it is viral, and attracting whale capital, capital that wouldn’t move unless the potential is real.

Hesitating a few hours cost thousands their Shiba Inu entry: when the Binance headline arrived, that price was gone, and early movers locked in returns the market still talks about. The same setup is here right now, at presale price, before the listing. For anyone ranking the best crypto to buy now, the list must include large caps such as Bitcoin obviously, for a good year, but for a life-changing one, a project like Pepeto is must have.

Pepeto can be bought only on the official website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bitcoin price prediction targets reach $150,000 per Bernstein and up to $250,000 per Tom Lee via CoinGecko, with Bitcoin near $80,000 above its 200-day line per CoinDCX. Even the boldest target is under a 2x, so big money rotates into early entries.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now among presales?

Best crypto to buy now debates across crypto news keep landing on Pepeto, because its presale still sells at today's price while Bitcoin can only double from $80,000. Shiba Inu's first buyers won by moving before the Binance headline, and Pepeto is that same early entry, still open with no listing yet.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.